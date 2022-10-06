Ground-breaking search intelligence tech platform launches at BrightonSEO

Serpr, a cutting-edge new Total Search platform which guarantees to deliver the intelligence to help brands own page one of the world's leading search engine, is being unveiled today for the first time.

Serpr is a world-first global search intelligence platform that measures and analyses every pixel on page one of Google, providing businesses with a secret sauce to search success for the keywords that matter to them.

The trail-blazing SaaS platform being launched at BrightonSEO, one of the world's most respected search marketing conferences, is the new kid on the block for the Tomorrow Group, which owns a string of disruptor marketing businesses including Braidr, Disrupt and Found.

Since 68% of all online experiences begin with a search engine and 92% of all search tra?c comes from page one results, it's become vital for businesses to know how to get there and stay there.

James Wolman, Head of Innovation at Serpr, says: "Serpr is the world's most actionable Total Search intelligence platform. For the first time, it gives brands the competitor insights they need to land themselves on page one of Google, where everyone wants to be.

"There's no better feeling than seeing your site on top of page one, but it's searingly difficult to achieve and sustain. Until now. We are putting the future of page one search directly into the hands of every business that wants and deserves to be there."

Designed and built by data scientists, engineers, and search marketers, award-winning Serpr is the first search intelligence platform that looks at page one as a full picture.

By evaluating every pixel on page one, Serpr discovers patterns, opportunities, and insights that can be applied immediately to help brands grow their page one presence and beat the competition.

The Serpr platform also uniquely offers:

Competitor intelligence tracking

Content analysis key opportunities

Search coverage performance goals

Industry benchmarking trends

It supports and empowers brands directly and agencies who want to add firepower to their insights delivery for their clients.

Dora Moldovan, co-founder of Serpr and managing director of sister company Braidr, adds: "While many marketing tools treat paid and organic results as two separate goals, their customers don't.

"This outdated position hurts businesses and prevents them from reaching their full page one potential. Serpr solves this by tracking and analysing a brand's market share across the whole of page one on Google."

Brands which have been able to use Serpr before today's launch say the revolutionary platform delivers outstanding page one success.

Ross Boyd, founder and CEO at all-in-one mortgage evaluation platform Dashly, says: "Serpr has helped to change the way we look at the search landscape. It's enabled us to make quick tactical decisions to ensure we are driving the best results from our page one rankings."

Serpr is offering free trials for a limited period at www.serpr.ai

