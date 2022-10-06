u-blox AG / Key word(s): Product Launch

u-blox AG: u-blox announces explorer kits for product designers needing centimeter-level positioning accuracy



06.10.2022 / 09:00 CET/CEST



u-blox announces explorer kits for product designers needing centimeter-level positioning accuracy Thalwil, Switzerland - October 6, 2022 - u-blox (SIX:UBXN), a leading global provider of positioning and wireless communication technologies and services, has announced new explorer kits to make it quicker and easier for engineers to design and evaluate products requiring centimeter-level positioning capabilities. Set to launch in early 2023, the ready-to-use XPLR-HPG-1 and XPLR-HPG-2 solutions will for the first time combine u-blox's unique offering across the key technologies required to achieve highly precise positioning. As well as an open MCU, they'll include high-precision GNSS (HPG) positioning with real-time kinematic (RTK), dead reckoning, cellular, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth communications, and the necessary antennas. Crucially, the kits are designed to integrate seamlessly with complementary u-blox services, such as PointPerfect GNSS augmentation service, and the ubxlib software component. The kits will assist engineers working in areas such as micromobility and low-speed robotics, helping them build, test and demonstrate early-stage proofs of concept more quickly, thereby supporting faster overall time-to-market. Both explorer kits will include the full gamut of u-blox technology and software required. The modular XPLR-HPG-1 kit will be based around the wireless MCU in the u-blox NORA-W106, with its Wi-Fi and Bluetooth LE capabilities, and will give engineers flexibility to adjust their solutions to their precise needs, using MIKROE Click boards featuring a variety of u-blox modules. The kit will include three Click boards, which respectively incorporate the ZED-F9R high-precision RTK GNSS module, the LARA-R6001D LTE Cat 1 module (global coverage and with built-in MQTT client), and the NEO-D9S L-band correction data receiver module. Engineers can purchase others, based on their application's needs. The kit's source code will include example software for the Espressif IoT Development Framework (ESP-IDF), based on ubxlib software components. The compact XPLR-HPG-2, meanwhile, will deliver an integrated solution, incorporating the ZED-F9R high-precision RTK GNSS, LARA-R6001D LTE Cat 1 (with global coverage and built-in MQTT client) and NEO-D9S L-band correction data receiver modules, as well as the NINA-W106 with its MCU, Bluetooth LE and Wi-Fi capabilities. About u-blox u-blox (SIX:UBXN) is a global technology leader in positioning and wireless communication in automotive, industrial, and consumer markets. With headquarters in Thalwil, Switzerland, the company is globally present with offices in Europe, Asia, and the USA. (www.u-blox.com) u-blox media contact: Natacha Seitz

Senior Manager PR and Content Marketing

Mobile +41 76 436 0788

natacha.seitz@u-blox.com

