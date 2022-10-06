Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Last day of trading in paid subscription shares (BTA) in LL Lucky Games AB (publ) (479/22)

Trading in LL Lucky Games AB (publ) paid subscription shares is to cease. The last trading day is October 10, 2022. Short name: LADYLU BTA --------------------------- ISIN code: SE0018169179 --------------------------- Orderbook ID: 260710 --------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Mangold Fondkommission AB. For further information, please call Mangold Fondkommission AB on +468-5030 15 50.