06-Oct-2022

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI World (DR) UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 12.7768

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 162533620

CODE: LCWL LN

ISIN: LU1781541179

