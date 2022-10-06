DJ Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MFEX LN) Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2022 / 09:19 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor Core MSCI EMU (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 46.0821
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5465654
CODE: MFEX LN
ISIN: LU1646360971
