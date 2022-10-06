DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B (AASU) AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2022 / 09:25 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI EM ASIA - B

DEALING DATE: 05/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 31.1409

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23566615

CODE: AASU

ISIN: LU1681044563 Category Code: NAV TIDM: AASU Sequence No.: 192847 EQS News ID: 1458121 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

