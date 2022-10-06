DJ AMUNDI S&P 500 - UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI S&P 500 - UCITS ETF - USD (D) (500D) AMUNDI S&P 500 - UCITS ETF - USD (D): Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2022 / 09:26 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI S&P 500 - UCITS ETF - USD (D)

DEALING DATE: 05/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 40.9534

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 23030

CODE: 500D

----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU2391437253 Category Code: NAV TIDM: 500D Sequence No.: 192871 EQS News ID: 1458169 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1458169&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

October 06, 2022 03:26 ET (07:26 GMT)