DJ AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C): Net Asset Value(s)

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI MSCI EMU ESG LEADERS SELECT - UCITS ETF DR - EUR (C)

DEALING DATE: 05/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 215.6625

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5844722

CODE: CMU

