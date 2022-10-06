DJ AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s)

AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL (BRZ) AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2022 / 09:28 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: AMUNDI ETF MSCI BRAZIL

DEALING DATE: 05/10/2022

NAV PER SHARE: USD: 47.134

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 158247

CODE: BRZ

ISIN: LU1437024992 Category Code: NAV TIDM: BRZ Sequence No.: 192823 EQS News ID: 1458071 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

