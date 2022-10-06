BlueSnap appoints Anthony Carey to EU Board of Directors to Support Growth in European Market

Anthony Carey joins the Board of BlueSnap Payments Services Ireland Limited, in key senior leadership position

The Payment Orchestration Platform continues to grow its EU presence through its Dublin -based European HQ

BOSTON, and DUBLIN, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueSnap , the Payment Orchestration Platform that helps businesses accept and optimise payments around the world, has appointed Anthony Carey to their EU Board of Directors to further growth across Europe.

This appointment comes as part of BlueSnap's commitment to expand its European presence and establish a highly specialised EU based team, with a vast amount of industry expertise.

Anthony joins BlueSnap with 30 years' experience in international banking with both Statestreet and JP Morgan. Anthony has held senior roles at board level in a number of European jurisdictions and was previously board member and chairperson of the Dublin Funds Industry Association (now Irish Funds). As an independent non-executive director of BlueSnap's EU business, Anthony will join the company's EU Board alongside Independent Chair Avril Mannion to help drive its European strategy and set high governance standards within the business.

Brian Gaynor, EU CEO at BlueSnap, said: "It's with great pleasure that we welcome Anthony to our board. His extensive executive experience with Statestreet and JP Morgan will be of great benefit as we grow and develop our business in Europe and we look forward to working together as we accelerate growth in the European market."

Anthony Carey, EU Board of Director at BlueSnap, said: "BlueSnap's growth trajectory in the EU market has been impressive. This growth is strengthened by a seasoned management team with deep payments industry knowledge that prioritises the user experience. This makes it an exciting time to be a part of BlueSnap, as it continues to offer its cutting-edge solution to retailers across Europe. I'm looking forward to working with the incredible team, while assisting with directing its European strategy as the business expands its EU presence."

About BlueSnap

BlueSnap helps businesses accept global payments a better way. Our Payment Orchestration Platform is designed to increase sales and reduce costs for all businesses accepting payments. BlueSnap supports payments across all geographies through multiple sales channels such as online and mobile sales, marketplaces, subscriptions, invoice payments and manual orders through a virtual terminal. And for businesses looking for embedded payments, we offer white-labeled payments for platforms with automated underwriting and onboarding that supports marketplaces and split payments. With one integration and contract, businesses can sell in over 200 regions with access to local card acquiring in 47+ countries, 100+ currencies and 100+ global payment types, including popular eWallets, automated accounts receivable, world-class fraud protection and chargeback management, built-in solutions for regulation and tax compliance, and unified global reporting to help businesses grow. BlueSnap is backed by world-class private equity investors including Great Hill Partners and Parthenon Capital Partners. Learn more at BlueSnap.com

