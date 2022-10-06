Integral Ad Science, Inc.: Publica Appoints Steph Miller as Commercial Director EMEA to Support Rapid Growth

FORMER ADNAMI EXEC HAS SCALED PROGRAMMATIC REVENUE ORGANIZATIONS ACROSS THE EMEA MARKETS.

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Publica, a leading connected TV (CTV) ad server owned by Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), today announced the appointment of Steph Miller as Commercial Director, EMEA to further expand its global growth. She will be based in London and report to Sean Galligan, Publica CRO.





Miller brings extensive publisher and advertising technology experience to extend Publica's leading market position, delivering award winning CTV ad serving and ad decisioning technology to some of the world's biggest smart TV manufacturers, broadcasters, AVOD and FAST apps. Miller will be tasked with building a team and growing the global adoption of the Publica CTV ad server, unified auction and server-side ad insertion (SSAI) products in the EMEA regions.

Previously, Miller was responsible for launching the UK office for programmatic advertising platform Adnami and building its sales and operations functions. Prior to this, Miller was Head of Sales and Marketing Services at Zoopla . Miller is a go-to market and sales leader with proven experience in building, leading and scaling high-performing commercial teams and has extensive experience across both the buy and sell sides of programmatic advertising.

Publica technology is implemented by publishers to help them create the streaming ad breaks that CTV ad buyers will want to target, which offer advertisers better controls around frequency and a seamless TV like viewing experience for the end viewer.

On Miller's appointment, Sean Galligan said, "We're thrilled to welcome Steph to Publica. Steph has proven experience in building customer centric commercial teams and executing go-to market strategies at scale. She will now be responsible for the continued growth, partnerships and adoption of Publica CTV technology in the EMEA markets."

Commenting on the appointment to Commercial Director EMEA, Steph Miller said, "I believe Publica is uniquely placed to help TV manufacturers and streaming services to build the ad breaks that programmatic ad buyers will want to target, all while delivering a better consumer experience for their end viewers. Very few technology companies in the CTV sector have the capability to be truly demand agnostic. I am excited to be joining Publica at a key stage of growth."

About Publica

Publica is a leading Connected TV (CTV) ad server and works with many of the world's biggest broadcasters, TV manufacturers, and streaming apps. Headquartered in New York, Publica provides solutions for publishers to maximize their revenue across their CTV inventory through key solutions including a Unified Auction, Ad Pod Management, Audience Management, Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), Contextual Management, Ad Quality Management and Measurement and Verification. Publica serves over 6 billion ads on CTV every month, delivering quality ad experiences for Samsung, MLB, Paramount, Crunchyroll, E. W. Scripps, Fox, IGN, Philo, XUMO, and more. Publica is owned by Integral Ad Science (Nasdaq: IAS), a global leader in digital media quality. For more information, visit https://getpublica.com/

