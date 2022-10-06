ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS ADDS EXPERIENCED TALENT TO PLUS FIXED INCOME PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT TEAM

LONDON, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Allspring Global Investments, a leading independent global asset management firm with $476 billion* in assets under management, announced today the addition of two European high yield portfolio managers, Sarah Harrison and Luigi Algisi, CFA, to the Plus Fixed Income team. Sarah and Luigi report to Senior Portfolio Manager Jens Vanbrabant, CFA, and are based in London.





Sarah Harrison joins as a senior portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team. She was most recently a credit portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley, serving as lead on the European high yield strategies and as a co-portfolio manager on the global high yield strategies. Before that, she was as a credit analyst for the firm. She began her investment industry career in 2009 after earning a bachelor's degree in business administration from the Schulich School of Business.

Luigi Algisi has been promoted to a portfolio manager for the Plus Fixed Income team. He most recently served as a senior analyst for Allspring's Global Fixed Income Research team. Previously, he was a credit analyst at Canaccord Genuity and before that he was an analyst at Lyras Financial Services Ltd. and at Libra Equity Ltd. He began his investment industry career in 2009 after earning a bachelor's degree in economics and finance from the University of Cattolica del Sacro Cuore and a master's degree in finance and commodities from Birkbeck, University of London.

"It is my pleasure to welcome Sarah and Luigi to our portfolio management team," Janet Rilling, CFA, head of the Plus Fixed Income team, said. "They both bring extensive experience in credit analysis, which will continue to strengthen our global high yield acumen."

These hires build on Allspring's fixed income capabilities realigned earlier this year under Janet Rilling and Henrietta Pacquement, CFA, head of Global Fixed Income.

