

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Johnson Matthey Plc (JMAT.L), a sustainable technologies provider, said on Thursday that it has started fuel cell recycling at Zhangjiagang, in Jiangsu province of China.



The plant is refining and recycling the platinum group metal content from membrane electrode assemblies or MEA, a key component of an automotive fuel cell from Unilia, a provider of fuel cell stack technology.



Johnson Matthey said it has sufficient capacity and ability to boost its facilities to meet the demand expected over the future.



'China is the biggest PGM (platinum group metal) market in terms of demand but with very limited natural resource, so recycled precious metals will be critical to meeting this challenge. On average, around 80 percent of the platinum group metals used by JM are sourced internally, creating a resilient supply of metal for Johnson Matthey,' the company said in a statement.



World-wide secondary supply of PGMs is expected to grow at around 3 percent to 5 percent per annum.







