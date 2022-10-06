DJ Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc (AEJ LN) Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc: Net Asset Value(s) 06-Oct-2022 / 10:41 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor MSCI AC Asia Pacific Ex Japan UCITS ETF - Acc

DEALING DATE: 05-Oct-2022

NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 58.3404

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 6966582

CODE: AEJ LN

ISIN: LU1900068328

