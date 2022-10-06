

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil prices were little changed on Thursday after hitting a three-week high the previous day in the wake of OPEC's decision to cut production.



Benchmark Brent crude futures were up 0.1 percent at $93.48 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were 0.1 percent higher at $87.86.



OPEC and non-OPEC partners on Wednesday agreed to cut supply by 2 million barrels per day (bpd), which is equal to 2 percent of the global supply, defying pressure from the United States to increase supply.



The United States said the steep reduction in output was an act of aggression and 'short sighted'.



Saudi Arabia defended itself saying this big cut to oil production had become necessary to respond to rising interest rates and a weaker global economy.



Morgan Stanley raised its oil price forecast for the first quarter of 2023 and predicted tight supply going forward.



Goldman Sachs increased its fourth-quarter estimate for Brent by $10 to $110 a barrel and argued that the real size of the OPEC cut, considering the supply shortfalls, would actually be about 500,000 bpd.



Analysts cautioned that crude markets are likely to see increased volatility in the coming days, as more details emerge about the cut and U.S. plans to counter it.







