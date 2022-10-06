Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.10.2022
PR Newswire
06.10.2022 | 13:04
Lockton Companies: Lockton Launches New People Solutions Practice

Largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting group evolves its employee benefits business to better meet client needs

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton Companies, the world's largest independent insurance brokerage and consulting group, announced today an evolution in its business as its employee benefits practice has become Lockton People Solutions.