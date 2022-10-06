

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank publishes the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on September 7 and 8 at 7:30 am ET Thursday. Ahead of the release, the euro showed mixed trading against its major rivals. While it rose against the franc and the pound, it held steady against the greenback and the yen.



The euro was worth 143.09 against the yen, 0.9724 against the franc, 0.8772 against the pound and 0.9886 against the greenback as of 7:25 am ET.







