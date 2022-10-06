

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The European Central Bank has published the account of the monetary policy meeting of the Governing Council held on September 7 and 8 at 7:30 am ET Thursday. After the release, the euro edged down against its major rivals.



The euro was trading at 142.91 against the yen, 0.9716 against the franc, 0.8763 against the pound and 0.9876 against the greenback around 7:33 am ET.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

EZB-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de