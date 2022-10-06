Mr. Singleton is an industry leader and will bring to FansUnite his deep gaming industry knowledge and expertise in North America, launching new innovative products and companies to market, operations and technology, corporate strategy, M&A and venture capital.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - FansUnite Entertainment Inc. (TSX: FANS) (OTCQX: FUNFF) ("FansUnite" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Quinton Singleton to its Board of Directors, effective October 6, 2022.

Mr. Singleton has worked in the gaming industry for over 15 years across tribal and commercial land-based and digital or mobile operators and suppliers for traditional sports, racing, fantasy sports, casino, social, skill, slot and table games. Prior to joining FansUnite, he was part of the founding team at Bet.Works Corp. (acquired by Bally's Corp. and n.k.a. Bally's Interactive) where he served as Chief Operating Officer. He also previously served as Vice President of Corporate Strategy and Government Affairs at NYX Gaming Group Ltd. and continued to hold this role following its acquisition by Light & Wonder (f.k.a Scientific Games Corporation). In addition, he previously provided professional services to the gaming industry at Lewis Roca and Deloitte.

Mr. Singleton is currently a part-time university lecturer at the UNLV International Center for Gaming Regulation and is a graduate of the Master of Business Administration in International Management and Finance program at the Thunderbird School of Global Management.

Given Mr.Singleton's extensive experience in the gaming industry as a corporate executive, he will be able to provide the management team of FansUnite with expert guidance on optimizing the Company's operations, launching products into new markets, growth strategy, which includes corporate finance and M&A, and most notably, developing and implementing a successful North American expansion.

"We are pleased to welcome Quinton as the latest addition to our Board of Directors," said Scott Burton, CEO of FansUnite. "Our goal is to continue expanding our operations through the execution of an effective North American strategy that meets the strict local betting regulatory standards and with the arrival of Quinton, we expect to expedite the process given his previous track record of growing gaming companies and implementing successful go-to-market strategies for various gaming companies and products. We look forward to working under his guidance in executing strategic initiatives that will enable us to expand across this continent."

Additionally, the Company announces the resignation of Harish Narayanan as a member of the Board of Directors, effective October 4, 2022. Mr. Narayanan has provided valuable insight on key strategic initiatives and was integral to FansUnite's growth during the early stages of the Company. FansUnite would like to thank him for his contribution and wishes Mr. Narayanan well in his future endeavors.

About FansUnite

FansUnite is a global sports and entertainment company, focusing on technology related to regulated and lawful online gaming. FansUnite's one-of-a-kind iGaming platform Chameleon offers operators a full suite of gaming solutions with a sports and esports focus geared for the next generation of online bettors and casino players. Along with providing B2B technology solutions, FansUnite operates multiple B2C brands, such as Scottish sportsbook McBookie and Brazilian esportsbook VamosGG, and produces casino style slot games under its Askott Games subsidiary. FansUnite is the parent company of North American-focused AmAff, which operates leading affiliate brands such as Betting Hero, Props.com, and BetPrep.

FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION:

Certain information contained herein may constitute "forward- looking information" under Canadian securities legislation. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "believes," "belief," "expects," "intends," "anticipates," "potential," "should," "may," "will," "plans," "continue" or similar expressions to be uncertain and forward-looking. Forward-looking statements may include, without limitation, statements relating to: listing on Toronto Stock Exchange, delisting from the Canadian Securities Exchange. Forward-looking statements are based on the Company's estimates and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of FansUnite to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Additional information regarding the risks and uncertainties relating to the Company's business are contained under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Non-Offering Prospectus dated March 27, 2020 filed on its issuer profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com and risks related to global pandemics, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and influence of macroeconomic developments. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. The forward-looking statements in this news release are made as of the date of this release. FansUnite disclaims and does not undertake to update or revise any forward- looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

