Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Infinity Stone Ventures Corp. (CSE: GEMS) (OTCQB: GEMSF) (FSE: B2I) (the "Company" or "Infinity Stone"), is pleased to announce that its Class A Subordinate Voting Shares, previously trading on the OTC Market under the symbol TLOOF, are to commence trading on the OTCQB under the symbol GEMSF, effective October 6, 2022.

The Company's Class A Subordinate Voting Shares will continue to trade under the symbol GEMS on the Canadian Securities Exchange.

"We are pleased to announce the new OTCQB trading symbol GEMSF. The new symbol is more closely aligned with the Canadian symbol which we believe will make it easier for current and new shareholders to find," said Zayn Kalyan, CEO of Infinity Stone.

No action is required by current shareholders in connection with this change.

About Infinity Stone Ventures

Infinity Stone's mission is to be a diversified, single source supplier for the critical energy metals being used in the clean energy revolution alongside its established SaaS solution portfolio. Infinity Stone is meeting the demand from battery and wind turbine manufacturers, nuclear and hydrogen energy producers, and energy metals speculators by acquiring 100% interest in critical mineral deposits and occurrences in stable mining-friendly jurisdictions, close to final use destinations in North American manufacturing hubs.

