Donnerstag, 06.10.2022
STRONG BUY! Clear Sky Lithium zündet jetzt den Turbo!
06.10.2022
Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.: Yield10 Bioscience to Present at the MicroCap Rodeo Presents: Windy City Roundup 2022 on October 12

WOBURN, MA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTEN) ("Yield10" or the "Company"), an agricultural bioscience company, has been invited to present at the MicroCap Rodeo presents: The Windy City Roundup 2022 investor conference, which is being held in-person on October 12th - 13th, 2022.

Yield10 is scheduled to present on Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 3:30 pm CDT (4:30 pm EDT). Management will be available for one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the conference. The presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com.

Investors can register here.

About Yield10 Bioscience

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc. is an agricultural bioscience company that is using its differentiated trait gene discovery platform, the "Trait Factory", to develop improved Camelina varieties to produce proprietary seed products, and to discover high value genetic traits for the agriculture and food industries. Our goals are to efficiently establish a high value seed products business based on developing superior varieties of Camelina for the production of feedstock oils for renewable diesel, PHA bioplastics and omega-3 (DHA+EPA) oils, and to license our yield traits to major seed companies for commercialization in major row crops, including corn, soybean and canola. Yield10 is headquartered in Woburn, MA and has an Oilseeds Center of Excellence in Saskatoon, Canada.

For more information about the company, please visit www.yield10bio.com, or follow the Company on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn.

(YTEN-G)

Contacts:

Yield10 Bioscience:
Lynne H. Brum, (617) 682-4693, LBrum@yield10bio.com

Investor Relations:
Bret Shapiro, (561) 479-8566, brets@coreir.com
Managing Director, CORE IR

Media Inquiries:
Eric Fischgrund, eric@fischtankpr.com
FischTank PR

SOURCE: Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/719044/Yield10-Bioscience-to-Present-at-the-MicroCap-Rodeo-Presents-Windy-City-Roundup-2022-on-October-12

