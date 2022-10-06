Engine Gaming and Media Inc.: Engine Gaming & Media Announces Exploration of Strategic Alternatives

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. ("Engine" or the "Company") (NASDAQ:GAME) (TSXV:GAME), a data-driven, gaming, media and influencer marketing platform company, today announced that it has commenced a process to explore and evaluate strategic options to enhance and preserve shareholder value.

"Maximizing shareholder value has always been our first priority," stated, Lou Schwartz, Engine's Chief Executive Officer, "and to that end, throughout 2022, Engine has been aggressively cutting costs and focusing its business lines and initiatives with the goal of accelerating our timeline to achieving profitability. In support of, and in parallel to this objective, we believe the commencement of our strategic process will be helpful in connecting with third parties who could be synergistic with our existing businesses or in providing new opportunities for the Company and its shareholders."

Tom Rogers, Executive Chairman of the Company, added, "As I have indicated on our last couple of earnings calls, with a large number of small cap companies with distressed stock price situations similar to our own, we feel this is an environment full of opportunity for discussions with various parties to assess how mutual ambitions to create greater scale in a tough economy can be better realized."

Potential strategic options to be explored or evaluated as part of this process may include, but are not limited to, merger, reverse merger, acquisition, other business combination, sale of assets, partnerships, joint ventures, licensing, or other strategic transactions involving Engine. The Company has not set a timetable for completion of this process and does not expect to disclose developments with respect to this process unless and until the evaluation of strategic alternatives has been completed or the Company's Board of Directors has concluded disclosure is appropriate or legally required.

Engine has engaged KPMG Corporate Finance, Inc. and Haywood Securities, Inc. as the Company's exclusive financial advisors to assist in this process.

About Engine Gaming and Media, Inc.

Engine Gaming and Media, Inc. (NASDAQ:GAME) (TSX-V:GAME) provides unparalleled live streaming data and social analytics, influencer relationship management and monetization, and programmatic advertising to support the world's largest video gaming companies, brand marketers, ecommerce companies, media publishers and agencies to drive new streams of revenue. The Company's subsidiaries include Stream Hatchet, the global leader in gaming video distribution analytics; Sideqik, a social influencer marketing discovery, analytics, and activation platform; and Frankly Media, a digital publishing platform used to create, distribute, and monetize content across all digital channels. Engine generates revenue through a combination of software-as-a-service subscription fees, managed services, and programmatic advertising. For more information, please visit www.enginegaming.com.

