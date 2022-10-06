Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a SaaS technology company delivering innovative mobile live dealer technology to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce the attainment of key milestones for Q3 2022.

Playgon's player activity continues to scale at our live dealer tables since our last update. Our monthly wagering turnover increased from $173,500,000 CDN in Q2 to $293,220,000 CDN in Q3, representing a 69% increase. Our average daily wagering turnover increased from $1,894,000 CDN in Q2 to $3,166,000 CDN in Q3 representing a 67% increase. The number of wagers placed (betspots) increased from 5,520,000 in Q2 to 7,690,000 in Q3, a 39% increase. Additionally, operator hold was up 77% from Q2.

"These results are record-breaking numbers for the Company since we first launched in May 2021. With core integrations and the additional operators coming online in the current quarter, we anticipate record increases in our KPIs to become the norm," commented Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games Inc. "As a young company, we are finally seeing real results with our innovation in the marketplace, as we will look to these data points as validation of our product and our business plan."

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

For further information, please visit the Company's website at www.playgon.com.

