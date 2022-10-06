Unipart Logistics wins five-year JCB contract

OXFORD, England, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unipart Logistics has won a five-year UK supply chain partner contract with JCB.

Under the deal Unipart will collaborate with Maersk, who has been appointed Lead Logistics Provider for JCB's Global Supply Chain, and take responsibility for the JCB World Logistics warehouse in Staffordshire together with UK in-plant operations, additional off-site UK warehouses and packer operations, a 30-vehicle transport fleet, and the implementation of a new warehouse management system.





More than 400 employees will transfer to Unipart Logistics when the contract starts in early 2023. They will support JCB's ambitious growth and sustainability plans through the continuous improvement philosophy of The Unipart Way, driving digital transformation and supply chain excellence.

JCB is one of the largest privately-owned engineering and manufacturing companies in the UK, and the world's third largest manufacturer of construction equipment.

Ian Truesdale, Unipart Logistics Managing Director said: "Unipart is very pleased to be awarded this important contract to work in partnership with Maersk to deliver supply chain excellence across the globe to support JCB's success and growth plans.

"Unipart's heritage and expertise across manufacturing and production supply chains, combined with our innovation and our proprietary system for continuous improvement, The Unipart Way, will enable us to drive and deliver sustainability targets across JCB's UK operations.

"The cultural alignment shared by our companies, our approach to employee engagement, and Unipart's strong reputation for providing learning and development opportunities for colleagues will further enable us to optimise the UK operations for JCB and its customers."

Unipart Chairman and Group Chief Executive John Neill added: "Unipart and JCB are iconic, world-class British companies, and we are very pleased to be working together to support JCB's global logistics capability and their drive for growth."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1915428/Unipart_JCB_centre.jpg

Contact: Alistair Drummond, alistair.drummond@unipart.com, tel: 01865 383068

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/unipart-logistics-wins-five-year-jcb-contract-301642652.html