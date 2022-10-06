

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (KDP), a maker and distributer of beverages, said on Thursday that it has inked a deal with Red Bull, to sell and distribute Red Bull energy drinks in Mexico. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.



KDP expects to start the sales and distribution of Red Bull during the final quarter of 2022. Red Bull is a brand of energy drinks of Austrian company Red Bull GmbH.



The deal also allows KDP with an option to distribute future ready-to-drink beverage products that Red Bull may launch in Mexico.



Gilberto Maldonado, KDP SVP & General Manager of Mexico, said: 'The addition of the Red Bull brand to KDP's powerful, nationwide distribution network in Mexico strengthens our presence in the energy drink category and leverages our distribution capabilities to expand availability of Red Bull in the country...'







