ESE Entertainment Inc.: ESE Entertainment Announces New Customer and USD$5M Business Contract

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / ESE Entertainment Inc. ("ESE" or the "Company") (TSXV:ESE) (OTCQX:ENTEF), a gaming and esports company that provides a range of services to leading video game developers and publishers, is pleased to announce that it has entered into a USD$5 million contract to deliver its technology and user acquisition services to a European video game developer and publisher (the "Contract"). The contract is term is in effect until June 2023.

The customer is new for ESE, and the contract is primarily for one of the customer's flagship games. The primary game that ESE will be working on is traditionally mobile and now being added to desktop. The opportunity is in a market that ESE is increasingly focused on. Pursuant to the Contract, ESE will be delivering its technology and video game user acquisition platform to target players from over 20 countries and 5 different languages.

ESE creates and executes its performance model technology software to generate users and increase the reach of games for its customers, which are primarily video game developers. The Company currently has 350+ partners, providing high quality traffic across digital channels. To date, the Company has served over 7.3 billion impressions through its technology platform, partners, and affiliates.

"We are excited to announce a brand-new customer contract that is expected to leverage our technology and user acquisition platform. This is yet another example of us executing and securing new long-term multimillion dollar contracts for our gaming technology. We are keenly focused on increasing sales and improving margins, and we believe landing larger technology contracts is the key to achieving these goals. We are excited to continue updating current and future shareholders with new developments at ESE." stated Konrad Wasiela, CEO of ESE.

About ESE Entertainment Inc.

ESE is a global technology company focused on gaming and esports. The Company provides a range of services to leading video game developers, publishers, and brands by providing technology, infrastructure, and fan engagement services internationally. ESE also operates its own ecommerce channels, esports teams, and gaming leagues. In addition to the Company's organic growth opportunities, the Company is considering selective acquisitions that align with its objective of becoming a dominant global player in esports technology and infrastructure. www.esegaming.com

