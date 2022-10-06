TXOne Networks Recognized for Policy Management Innovation in 6th Annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards Program

Prestigious International Awards Program Honors Outstanding Information Security Products and Companies

TAIPEI, Taiwan, Oct. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- TXOne Networks , the global leader of operational technology (OT) zero trust cybersecurity, today announced that it has been named the winner of the "Policy Management Innovation of the Year" award for its Trend Micro Portable Security 3 solution in the 6th annual CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program conducted by CyberSecurity Breakthrough , a leading independent market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global information security market today.

Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3) is a portable, installation-free scanning device that creates an inventory of devices scanned which is viewable from one centralized console. To streamline scalability issues, this centralized sync functionality consolidates all event logs and audit information. All the devices connect to the centralized management console computer for TMPS3, where they sync logs, sync audit information, and receive updates.

Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3) can scan in Linux and Windows environments by running scans within the OS as opposed to using "boot scan" - IE booting from the device. TMPS3 is also able to both detect malware and remove it. While other air-gapped and stand-alone ICS inspection tools struggle with scaling, TMPS3 is equipped to offer support for large-scale operations. As a result of these key features, TMPS3 Pro makes meeting regulatory requirements much easier.

Additionally, TMPS3 may be used for secure supply chain management. For sellers, the TMPS3 can be used to scan a product and certify it is virus-free before being sent out. For buyers, TMPS3 can verify that the scan was completed and accurate when received.

"We are honored to be singled out by CyberSecurity Breakthrough for Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3). We designed Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3) to reduce the total cost of ownership (TCO) for OT and ICS users. It's easy to configure and operate, even for those without cybersecurity domain knowledge, training, or specialization," said Dr. Terence Liu, CEO of TXOne Networks. "In short, Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3) provides personnel with a simple way to inspect systems and streamline the auditing process. With TMPS3, our customers save money and reduce the amount of effort needed to communicate between IT, security teams, asset owners, and management teams."

The mission of the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of information security categories, including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Email Security and many more. This year's program attracted more than 4,100 nominations from over 20 different countries throughout the world.

"Organizations like those in pharmaceuticals or energy work with highly-regulated, sensitive equipment which are often unable to accept installations or changes in configuration. Satisfying regulations and keeping these assets secured is very difficult," said James Johnson, managing director, CyberSecurity Breakthrough. "Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3) has already been successfully used on regulation-sensitive assets by organizations in transportation, banking, pharmaceutical, and energy. Other air-gapped and standalone ICS inspection tools on the market only do a fraction of what TMPS3 can do. Congratulations to TXOne Networks on winning the 'Policy Management Innovation of the Year' award for this incredibly innovative product."

Trend Micro Portable Security 3 (TMPS3) is the global leader in air-gapped and standalone ICS inspection tools in the sectors of aerospace, manufacturing, semiconductor, healthcare, and government.

About TXOne Networks

TXOne Networks offers cybersecurity solutions that ensure the reliability and safety of industrial control systems and operational technology environments through the OT zero trust methodology. At TXOne Networks, we work together with both leading manufacturers and critical infrastructure operators to develop practical, operations-friendly approaches to cyber defense. TXOne Networks offers both network-based and endpoint-based products to secure the OT network and mission-critical devices in a real-time defense-in-depth manner.

About CyberSecurity Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in information security and cybersecurity technology companies, products and people. The CyberSecurity Breakthrough Awards provide a platform for public recognition around the achievements of breakthrough information security companies and products in categories including Cloud Security, Threat Detection, Risk Management, Fraud Prevention, Mobile Security, Web and Email Security, UTM, Firewall and more. For more information visit CyberSecurityBreakthrough.com .

