Plantation, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - The demand for materials used in the manufacture of batteries for electric vehicles (EVs) is on the rise, and Atacama Resources International, Inc. (OTC Pink: ACRL) ("Atacama") has just acquired mineral rights to a total of 700 acres containing rare earth elements west of Timmins, Ontario. Minerals found on these properties include niobium, uranium, copper, zinc, nickel, tantalum, and cobalt. This strategic move puts Atacama in a strong position to meet the growing demand for these minerals. With the explosive growth of the EV market, properties with minerals that can be used in the manufacture of batteries are in high demand and the properties surrounding the Atacama properties have been completely claimed for miles around.

The development of improved batteries for EV's has become an international imperative in the scientific world and one rare earth element in particular, niobium, will make a significant improvement in the overall performance. Thanks to this latest acquisition, Atacama is well positioned to take advantage of this growing market and contribute to making electric vehicles more accessible and affordable for consumers around the world.

Niobium is a relatively abundant element in Northern Ontario, found in large quantities in carbonatite deposits. These deposits are simply mined using open pit methods, without the need for more expensive and dangerous drilling and explosives methods. Niobium is a silver-gray metal that is soft enough to be cut with a knife. It is also resistant to corrosion and has a high melting point, making it ideal for use in steel alloys. In fact, niobium is often used as an additive in stainless steel and other high-strength alloys. Niobium can be used in a variety of applications, including jet engines, medical devices, and nuclear reactors. Despite its many useful properties, niobium is not particularly well-known. However, this may change in the future, as niobium prices have been steadily rising in recent years. Thanks to its numerous applications, niobium looks poised to become an increasingly valuable commodity. For companies like Atacama, this could mean big profits in the years to come. Recently, Atacama has acquired the rights to two properties in Northern Ontario which are known to contain numerous carbonatite deposits. The company is hopeful that they will be able to find additional niobium reserves in both areas and capitalize on the current high market price for refined niobium, which is now approaching $50,000 per ton.

According to Board Chairman and interim CEO Glenn Grant, "I am pleased to announce that Atacama Resources has acquired two new properties, Atacama Carbonatite #1 and Atacama Carbonatite #2. These properties are located west of Timmins, Ontario and are believed to contain large deposits of niobium, a strategic metal used in the production of electric vehicles (EVs), as well as tantalum, cobalt, uranium, copper, zinc, and nickel. This acquisition is part of our continuing strategy to position the company as a leading supplier of metals for the EV industry. In addition to the niobium mineral claims, we are also moving forward with the acquisition of additional strategic properties. We will announce these assets in the near future. We continue to work on completing our audited statements and will report on progress made. I want to thank our shareholders for their support as we explore new opportunities for the company. Together, we will create value for all shareholders as we build a leading global supplier of metals for the EV industry. Thank you."

About Atacama Resources International (www.acrlintl.com)

Atacama Resources International is a publicly traded OTC Pink company with significant mining claims in the greater Kirkland Lake area of Northern Ontario. Metals and minerals under potential exploration include gold, silver, copper, graphite, and cobalt.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain information set forth in this news announcement may contain forward-looking statements that involve substantial known and unknown risks and uncertainties. These forward-looking statements are subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, certain of which are beyond the control of Atacama Resources International. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates, and projections about the Company's industry, management beliefs and certain assumptions made by its management. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions used in the preparation of such information, although considered reasonable at the time of preparation, may prove to be imprecise and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. Information concerning factors that could cause the Company's actual results to differ materially from those contained in these forward-looking statements can be found in the Company's periodic reports as filed with OTC Markets. Unless required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise to reflect future events or circumstances or reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

For more information please contact: Glenn Grant at ggrant@acrlintl.com

