Los Angeles, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - California-based dispensary, Elevate, has announced their opening of a new retail location in South Los Angeles. With their other medical and recreational cannabis dispensary locations in Los Angeles and Woodland Hills, Elevate is already known for their commitment to providing safe access to cannabis products for healing and wellness. A grand opening celebration is planned for Saturday, October 8th, to thank the community for their continued support and invite the public to learn more about the Elevate brand and products.





Elevate Announces New South Los Angeles Cannabis Dispensary & Grand Opening



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9137/139696_Elevate-South-Los-Angeles-Dispensary.jpg

The experienced dispensary operations team is excited to create another space for the local community to explore the holistic healing possibilities of cannabis.

"We are extremely grateful to our loyal customers in Woodland Hills and Los Angeles that have allowed us to open this new dispensary. We look forward to providing the South Los Angeles community with our signature variety of premium products at low prices with outstanding service and attention to our customers' needs," Kevin Krivitsky, Elevate's owner, explained.

The grand opening celebration of the new Elevate dispensary in South Los Angeles will have food trucks from Taco Catering, Churro Catering, and Lime Drop Drinks, as well as a live DJ from 12pm to 4pm. To show their appreciation, Elevate is offering 30% off to new customers who have never shopped at their dispensaries, and on all purchases on October 8, 2022, during the Grand Opening event.

The Elevate South Los Angeles dispensary grand opening event details are as follows:

When: Saturday, October 8th

Cost: No charge

Time: 8:00 am to 9:00 pm

Location: 10401 S Avalon Blvd., Los Angeles, CA 90003

About Elevate

Elevate takes pride in providing community access and education about the healing power of the marijuana plant, encouraging customers and patients to explore the many benefits CBD and THC offer. Based in California with multiple locations across Los Angeles and Woodland Hills, Elevate provides an elevated dispensary experience with their knowledgeable budtenders who provide guidance and support to anyone interested in learning more about the holistic benefits of cannabis.

Media Contact:

Leslie Arellano, leslie@elevatecannabiscompany.com

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139696