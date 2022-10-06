Alexandria, Virginia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 6, 2022) - After acquiring Pet Carrier Verdict, TMI Media announces plans to expand the website's resources to help pet owners travel safely with their animals.

The website, initially launched to provide reviews for pet carriers that make travelling with pets easier, will now offer tips and advice on a variety of topics related to pets, including health, nutrition, and behaviour.

"We're excited to be able to offer even more resources to pet owners," said TMI Media LLC Founding Owner Tommy Ihnot. "Our goal is to help make travelling with pets as safe and stress-free as possible."

Ihnot added that the website will continue to offer product reviews and that they are working on adding new features such as a pet travel forum where pet owners can ask questions and share tips.

"We want Pet Carrier Verdict to be the go-to resource for pet owners when it comes to travelling with their animals," said Ihnot.

The website currently features reviews of different types of pet carriers, as well as articles on topics such as the signs and causes of heartworm in dogs and how to deal with a dog that has diarrhea but is acting fine and eating.

For more information, visit www.petcarrierverdict.com

Press Contact:

Tommy Ihnot

TMI Media LLC

Owner

tommy@tmimedia.io

651-253-7901

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/139733