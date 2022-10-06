Harrison Vickers and Waterman, Inc.: HVCW Announces Record September Performance

CHINO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / Harrison, Vickers & Waterman, Inc. ("HVCW"), through its operating subsidiary, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions ("MPS"), (together the "Company") (OTC PINK:HVCW) announced today record performance in the month of September in all key performance categories including total installations and total sales.

TOTAL INSTALLATIONS: 201 total installations were completed in the month of September compared to approximately 20 in September 2021, and 154 in August 2022. This represents a 32% month over month increase and approximately a 10x increase year over year.

TOTAL SALES: 302 compared to approximately 30 in September 2021, and 262 in August 2022. This represents a 15% month over month increase and approximately a 10x increase year over year.

GoodLeap, a financial technology company headquartered in San Francisco, funded 152 of the 201 installations in September. Additional metrics, for September, provided by GoodLeap include:

Average Loan Amount: $35,653

Average Cost Per Watt: $5.81

Average FICO Score: 777

The Company believes that the additional 49 installations, funded outside of GoodLeap, are of similar (or greater) size.

In addition, the Company expects month over month growth to continue in October.

About Modern Pro Solutions

Founded in 2016, Pacific Energy Network LLC, d/b/a Modern Pro Solutions, has quickly become one of the largest and most successful home services companies in the nation with a footprint across multiple states. With a focus on customer satisfaction and strategic business planning, MPS has grown into a multi-product business that has increased revenue year over year and expanded its reach into new markets across the United States.

For further information, please visit the Modern Pro Solutions website at www.joinmps.com.

Safe Harbor Statement under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995

The statements contained in this news release which are not historical facts may be "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated. For example, statements that describe MPS's hopes, plans, objectives, goals, intentions, or expectations are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made herein are only made as of the date of this news release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond HVCW and MPS's control, will affect actual results. HVCW and MPS undertake no obligation to publicly update such forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. This news release should be read in conjunction with HVCW's most recent financial reports and other filings posted with the OTC Markets and/or the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission by HVCW.

