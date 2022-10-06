374Water Inc.: 374Water to Open the ESG Tap at Upcoming Investor Conferences

DURHAM, NC / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / 374Water Inc. (NASDAQ:SCWO), a leading global cleantech and social impact company will be presenting at upcoming investor conferences:

MicroCap Rodeo's Windy City Roundup on Wednesday, October 12, 2022, at 9:30am CT Webcast link: https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/2924/46669 To receive additional information, request an invitation or to schedule a one-on-one meeting, please email angie.goertz@issuerdirect.com

LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 25, 2022, at 8:00am PT Webcast link: https://me22.mysequire.com/ For more information about the conferences or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your conference representative or ir@374water.com The Company's participation follows meaningful progress in Q2 and year-to-date:

374Water and its manufacturing partner Merrell Bros., advanced the development of the AirSCWO 6 system - a decentralized, prefabricated, compact, and modular solution for sustainable wet waste management. Manufacturing of the first commercial units, which have already been sold, is underway and expected to be completed in Q4 2022.

Uplisted to the Nasdaq Capital Market ("Nasdaq") under the symbol SCWO - initials of its supercritical water oxidation core technology.

Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Forever Water Ecuador to promote and distribute 374Water's innovative and sustainable AirSCWO wastewater and waste management technology in Ecuador.

Entered into a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Midway, the Houston-based real estate investment, development and management firm, whereby 374Water will provide innovative sustainable wastewater management systems for the company's future mixed-use developments.

Established 374Water Sustainability Israel LTD, representing 374Water's first global subsidiary. The company is launching this new subsidiary as a sustained initiative to expand its presence and conduct business with partners in Israel. The formation of the subsidiary follows the Binational Industrial Research and Development (BIRD) Foundation's selection of 374Water to receive a $900,000 grant for a cleantech project with Environmental Services Company, Ltd. in Israel

Announced that Orange County Sanitation District ("OC San"), of Fountain Valley, California, has purchased the first municipal AirSCWO system as part of an agreement to demonstrate a commercial-scale system to treat raw primary and secondary sludge, biosolids, and food waste.

374Water's revolutionary AirSCWO technology converts waste to recoverable energy, water, and minerals, while eliminating organic pollutants including "forever" chemicals such as PFAS.

About 374Water

374Water is a US-based cleantech, social impact company whose mission is to preserve a clean and healthy environment that sustains life. We are pioneering a new era of sustainable waste management that supports a circular economy and enables organizations to achieve their sustainability goals. https://www.374water.com/

