

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - ServiceNow, Inc.(NOW), a software company, said on Thursday that in partnership with Carahsoft Technology Corporation, it has won a single award, Blanket Purchase Agreement or BPA, with the U.S. Government.



The contract has an estimated value of $250 million for a five-year period, through 2027.



The deal with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services or HHS, an arm of the U.S. General Services Administration, allows Carahsoft to provide service now technology workflows, customer workflows, employee workflows, and creator workflows to enable crucial functionality for many HHS applications, and help HHS optimize inventory and reduce waste.



ServiceNow's solutions help HHS to simplify ordering and shorten procurement times.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

SERVICENOW-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de