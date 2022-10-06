Anzeige
Donnerstag, 06.10.2022
WKN: 906997 ISIN: SE0000379190 
06.10.22
17:52 Uhr
GlobeNewswire
06.10.2022 | 15:29
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Derivatives: Stressed market conditions in derivatives on Castellum AB (243/22)

Nasdaq has decided to call for stressed market conditions in derivatives on
Castellum (CAST) until close of business as of October 6, 2022. 

Stressed market conditions in derivatives is called for when the underlying
asset to a derivative experience high and short term intraday volatility or
when other factors causes high uncertainty in the pricing of derivatives. When
stressed market is called for it means that market makers are allowed to quote
prices with double the normal spread. 

For contact details, please see the attached file.

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1093555
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
