ReelTime Rentals Inc: ReelTime to Showcase VR Racing Experience at the SEMA Show Featuring E-Cite Motors Vehicles

SEATTLE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / ReelTime VR/ReelTime Media (OTC Pink:RLTR) announces that it will be providing a state of the art Virtual Reality racing experience featuring E-Cite Motors Group (OTC:VAPR) vehicles in a special exhibit in their booth at the SEMA show Nov. 1- 4, 2022.

The VR racing competition being exhibited by ReelTime VR (OTC:RLTR) will place attendees in E-Cites vehicles where they can drive them and race against each other for prizes and bragging rights. Daily highlights will be featured and shared with the public. Awards will be given daily to the fastest lap times along with a SEMA Show overall champion.

E-Cites booth (number 10225) is located on the main level in the North Hall in the media hub of the show known as "Celebrity Row" amongst the most popular and most covered exhibits highlighting the SEMA show including the "Chip Foose Experience" and the "SEMA Battle of the Builders" competition attracting the most well-known "Car Guys" in the world. https://sema22.mapyourshow.com/8_0/floorplan/?hallID=A

Barry Henthorn, CEO, stated: "We are looking forward to showcasing E-Cites Vehicles in a unique interactive VR experience. E-Cite has been great to work with and the level of state-of-the-art files and design elements that they have been able to provide us is truly top notch. That has allowed our team to focus on the elements of the experience knowing that the data we have been provided is exemplary."

About Specialty Equipment Market Association (SEMA) of the automobile aftermarket was formed in 1963 and now consists of 6,384 companies worldwide, bringing together aftermarket manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers (OEM), media, car dealers, specialty equipment distributors, installers, retailers, and restoration specialists.

SEMA also provides services for employees of its member companies that include education and professional development, market research, legislative and regulatory advocacy, industry publications, international business development and business-to-business events.

The largest of the SEMA events held annually during the first week of November is the SEMA Show at the Las Vegas Convention Center in Las Vegas, Nevada, in conjunction with the Automotive Aftermarket Industry Week. This auto show is not open to the public. Registration as media, manufacturer, buyer, or exhibitor is required.

About ReelTime Rentals, Inc. d/b/a ReelTime Media: www.reeltime.com is a publicly-traded company based in Seattle, WA (OTC PINK:RLTR). ReelTime Media provides end-to-end production capabilities and discount media purchasing that is redefining how companies are evaluating and purchasing their TV, radio, print, and other new media. ReelTime is also in the business of developing, producing, and distributing Virtual Reality Content and technologies. We have an end-to-end production, editing, and distribution capabilities for internal and external projects. ReelTime has produced three series for the Samsung Gear VR platform and distributes them over numerous VR delivery portals, including Gear VR, Oculus, Veer VR, HTC Vive, YouTube 360, Facebook, and others.

CONTACT:

Barry Henthorn

ceo@reeltime.com

SOURCE: ReelTime Rentals Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719313/ReelTime-to-Showcase-VR-Racing-Experience-at-the-SEMA-Show-Featuring-E-Cite-Motors-Vehicles