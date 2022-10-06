The "Security Appliances Market By Deployment, By Industry Vertical, By Type: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2020-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

According to this report the security appliances market size was valued at $69.18 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $229.74 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 12.81% from 2021 to 2030.

Security appliances can be defined as a set of network management and security tools that are designed to protect the inside and outside of the network system from various cyber threats. It includes firewall, intrusion detection and prevention (IDP), content management, unified threat management (UTM), and virtual private network (VPN).

Security appliances protect the safety of assets from cyber-crime and terrorism and other network service interruptions that affect daily operations in order to effectively protect sensitive data of organizations. Network security can be accomplished through active monitoring, exposure of outages or malicious movement, and prompt response to disruptions.

The rising adoption of cloud based solutions, mobility, and bring-your-own-device (BYOD) trend has enabled endpoint protection to be a crucial part of all security departments. Security threats and vulnerabilities that vary from day to day and even hour to hour. In addition, maintaining security in a wireless environment is a challenge for most vendors in the ecosystem.

Moreover, cyber threats affect more than just the information technology (IT) infrastructure of a company. These threats cause disruptions to the entire network that can impact principal business functions. Furthermore, organizations evaluate network security in terms of direct influence to the successful execution of an organization's primary mission.

Key Benefits For Stakeholders

This report provides a quantitative analysis of the market segments, current trends, estimations, and dynamics of the security appliances market analysis from 2020 to 2030 to identify the prevailing security appliances market opportunities.

The market research is offered along with information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities.

Porter's five forces analysis highlights the potency of buyers and suppliers to enable stakeholders make profit-oriented business decisions and strengthen their supplier-buyer network.

In-depth analysis of the security appliances market segmentation assists to determine the prevailing market opportunities.

Major countries in each region are mapped according to their revenue contribution to the global market.

Market player positioning facilitates benchmarking and provides a clear understanding of the present position of the market players.

The report includes the analysis of the regional as well as global security appliances market trends, key players, market segments, application areas, and market growth strategies.

Key Market Segments

By Deployment

On premise

Cloud based

By Industry Vertical

Aerospace and Defense

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI)

Public Sector

Retail

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Energy and Utilities

Manufacturing

Others

By Type

Firewall

Unified threat management

Intrusion detection and prevention

Content management

Virtual private network

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

United Kingdom

Germany

France

Italy

Spain

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

Japan

China

Australia

India

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Rest of Latin America

Rest of Middle East And Africa

South Africa

Key Market Players

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Check Point Software Technologies Ltd.

Symantec Corporation

Intel Corporation

Fortinet, Inc.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc.

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH

Honeywell International Inc.

Trend Micro Inc

Juniper Networks, Inc.

