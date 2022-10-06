Vow ASA: Employee Stock Options exercised

A total number of 201 001 employee stock options were exercised during the pre-defined exercise period 1 till 20 September 2022 at a price of NOK 16.74 per share in accordance with outstanding employee stock option program adopted at the AGM in 2019, as amended at AGM on 19 May 2022.

The Company's board of directors has decided to use its proxy to issue 201 001 new shares at the exercise price NOK 16.74 to the option holders, as settlement of options exercised.

Following the issuance of the new shares, the issued share capital of Vow ASA will be NOK 10 737 621,4385 consisting of 114 840 871 fully paid shares, each with a par value of NOK 0.09350.

Issuance of shares to primary insider who has exercised stock options will be as follows:

* Jonny Hansen, COO Vow ASA: 26 667 shares at price NOK 16.74 per share

Following this transaction, Mr. Jonny Hansen owns 10 040 000 shares including shares owned by the close associate company Exproco Limited.

Please refer to the attached notification of trading for further details.





