QUANTUM GENOMICS: Bryan Garnier and Co Initiates the Coverage of Quantum Genomics with a Target Price at 13 EUR per Share

Bryan Garnier & Co Initiates the Coverage of Quantum Genomics with a Target Price at 13€ per Share

Quantum Genomics (Euronext Growth - FR0011648971 - ALQGC), a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of medicinal products that act directly on the brain to treat resistant/difficult to treat hypertension and heart-failure, today announces the publication of an initiation report by Bryan Garnier & Co, a pan-European investment bank focusing on growth companies.

With the initiation report entitled "The shape of my heart", published on October 6, 2022, Bryan Garnier & Co initiates the coverage of the stock with a buy recommendation and values the company at 13 euros per share, ie 450 M€, before the announcement of the FRESH phase III study that will be presented next November 2022 during the American Heart Association.

About Bryan Garnier & Co

Bryan, Garnier & Co is a European, full-service growth-focused independent investment banking founded in 1996. It focuses on key growth sectors of the economy including Technology, Healthcare, Consumer and Business Services. Bryan, Garnier & Co is a fully registered broker dealer authorized and regulated by the FCA in Europe and the FINRA in the U.S. Bryan, Garnier & Co is headquartered in London, with additional offices in Paris, Munich, Stockholm, Oslo and Reykjavik as well as New York and Palo Alto.

For more information: www.bryangarnier.com

About Quantum Genomics

Quantum Genomics is a biopharmaceutical company specialising in the development of a new class of cardiovascular medications based on Brain Aminopeptidase A Inhibition (BAPAI). Quantum Genomics is the only company in the world exploring this innovative approach that directly targets the brain. It is based on over twenty years of research conducted at Paris-Descartes University and on work directed by Dr Catherine Llorens-Cortès at the Collège de France (French National Institute of Health and Medical Research (INSERM)/ Scientific Centre for National Research (CNRS) laboratory). The goal of Quantum Genomics is to develop innovative treatments for difficult-to-treat or even resistant hypertension (hypertension is poorly or inadequately controlled in 30% of patients) and heart failure (one in two patients diagnosed with severe heart failure will die within five years).

Based in Paris, the company is listed on Euronext Growth in Paris (FR0011648971- ALQGC) and trades on the OTCQX market in the United States (symbol: QNNTF).

For more information, see www.quantum-genomics.com and our Twitter and LinkedIn accounts.

Contacts

Quantum Genomics contact@quantum-genomics.com Edifice Communication (EUROPE) Media and financial communication

quantum-genomics@edifice-communication.com LifeSci (USA) Mike Tattory

Media communication

+1 (646) 751-4362 mtattory@lifescipublicrelations.com

