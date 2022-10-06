Six members of Wells Fargo's Global Treasury Management (GTM) and Technology groups will appear on eight panels at the 2022 Sibos conference in Amsterdam from October 10-13.

Tami Hudson, head of Cyber Security Client Office, will appear on the Fighting cybercrime in uncertain times panel on Monday, October 10 at 2:15 p.m.* and on the DEI Accelerator Fireside Chat on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:30 p.m.

panel on Monday, October 10 at 2:15 p.m.* and on the on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:30 p.m. Lynne Kresse, GTM USD Banks Segment Solutions Leader, will appear on the Instant Frictionless payments panel on Monday, October 10 at 3:30 p.m.

panel on Monday, October 10 at 3:30 p.m. Lisa Wong Bouldin, head of GTM Enablement and Execution, will appear on The Great Return: A key moment for talent and culture panel on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:30 a.m.

panel on Tuesday, October 11 at 10:30 a.m. Michael Knorr, head of GTM Payment and Liquidity Management will appear on The power of data: Delivering a step change in financial crime compliance panel on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:15 p.m. and on the Update from the Payments Market Practice Group (PMPG) panel on Wednesday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m.

panel on Tuesday, October 11 at 12:15 p.m. and on the panel on Wednesday, October 12 at 10:00 a.m. Joanne Strobel, GTM CIB Segment Solutions Advisory Leader, will appear on The SWIFT platform: A foundation for future innovation panel on Wednesday, October 12 at 10:15 a.m.

panel on Wednesday, October 12 at 10:15 a.m. John Hunter, head of GTM Payments and Transaction Services, will appear on the Let's get digital: A blueprint for the payments model of the future panel on Wednesday, October 12 at 10:45 a.m.

*All times are local Amsterdam time GMT+2

About Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets, proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of small businesses in the U.S., and is a leading middle market banking provider in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth Investment Management. Wells Fargo ranked No. 41 on Fortune's 2022 rankings of America's largest corporations. In the communities we serve, the company focuses its social impact on building a sustainable, inclusive future for all by supporting housing affordability, small business growth, financial health, and a low-carbon economy.

