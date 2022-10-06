The Warren Center Announces Executive Appointment of Asriel Eford as Chief Advancement Officer

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The Warren Center, a nonprofit agency providing professional evaluations, therapy services, and support to children with developmental delays and disabilities, has announced the promotion of Asriel Eford to the role of Chief Advancement Officer.

In this executive position, Eford will lead the coordinated efforts of The Warren Center's Development, Marketing and Communications teams. She will provide a strategic vision for all programs that drive advancement and communications that sustain and grow revenues from all constituents, including individual donors, corporate and foundation giving, planned giving, and special events benefitting the beloved North Texas nonprofit.

Eford has more than 20 years of experience in developing innovative strategies and community support for the organizations she has served, most recently as the Chief Marketing Officer at The Warren Center, where she led a multi-year campaign to generate interest in and support The Warren Center's early-childhood intervention-oriented mission, resulting in a 33% increase in children enrolled.

"Asriel is demonstrably the best of the best. She is uniquely suited to continue the transformative coalition of local and regional support and messaging for The Warren Center. She is passionate about the mission and communities we serve and already has had a profound impact on our organization which benefits thousands of children every year," says Amy Spawn, Chief Executive Officer of The Warren Center.

Prior to her work at The Warren Center, Eford held communications roles at Interstate Batteries, etc. She holds a bachelor's degree in Mass Communications from Troy University and a master's degree in Multimedia Journalism from Virginia Commonwealth University.

About the Warren Center

The Warren Center is a nonprofit agency providing professional evaluations, therapy services and support to children with developmental delays and disabilities. The center serves over 1,000 children each week as well as their families. Services include speech, occupational and physical therapy; developmental services; and nutrition as well as family education and support. The Early Childhood Intervention Program serves the entire northern half of Dallas County in 48 ZIP codes. Founded in 1968, 2018 marks The Warren Center's 50th anniversary. For more information, please visit https://www.thewarrencenter.org or follow The Warren Center on Facebook and Twitter.

