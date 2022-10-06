The Moran Group: Ochsner Health Selects New Digital Media firm

OCHSNER HEALTH SELECTS THE MORAN GROUP, A LOUISIANA DIGITAL MARKETING AGENCY, AFTER NATIONWIDE SEARCH

BATON ROUGE and NEW ORLEANS, LA / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / The Moran Group, a leading Louisiana digital marketing agency has been chosen by nationally recognized healthcare system, Ochsner Health, as their digital marketing agency. The award was determined following a national search for a digital media partner that was strong in search engine marketing (Google); able to assist in embracing new digital opportunities, as well as having in-house programmatic media buying to improve efficiency of paid advertising. The winning agency had to demonstrate top-notch strategic management, customer service, advanced software and advertising technology as well as transparency. The awarded firm, The Moran Group, with offices in New Orleans and Baton Rouge, Louisiana, is a full-service marketing agency with clients in 48 states across 15 industries. With specializations in healthcare digital media, the firm looks forward to meeting and exceeding all expectations for Ochsner Health.

As a results-driven digital firm with a record of success for clients in the healthcare arena, The Moran Group will serve in the critical role of driving growth for Ochsner Health. As Ochsner Health's digital media partner, the firm brings an unparalleled depth of digital services and expanded options in the digital marketing space.

Ochsner Health is one of the largest healthcare providers in Louisiana, Mississippi and the Gulf South. Entrusting their continued growth to a Louisiana based digital firm speaks to the level of digital marketing expertise and superior services which can be found in Louisiana.

The two entities will work together with goals of reaching more patients and driving patient bookings in more cost-efficient manners, as well as, increasing awareness of Ochsner Health's brand as an integrated healthcare system with a mission to Serve, Heal, Lead, Educate and Innovate.

Jim Moran, Jr., owner of The Moran Group, stated, "We value every client-partner relationship, especially those which align with our own agency's growth-minded culture and desire to be a technological innovator and reliable community partner. Having grown up in New Orleans, I'm very familiar with Ochsner Health and what their name represents. I'm extremely proud to now have the opportunity to work closely with such a well-respected brand."

The Moran Group brings to the partnership a stellar record of proven results for healthcare industry clients. Successes include increased patient bookings for urgent care centers, cosmetic surgery centers, and multi-location hospice clients. The Moran Group is uniquely positioned among digital marketing agencies to assist Ochsner Health through their in-house digital media buying services which creates greater cost-efficiencies for clients.

A distinct competitive advantage The Moran Group will employ for Ochsner Health is their proprietary digital service AMPLIFI. AMPLIFI addresses clients' media advertising needs by bidding in real-time to reach the most relevant audiences across their preferred way to consume media, such as Connected TV, streaming audio, online news, entertainment sites and more.

Kathryn Lemoine of The Moran Group adds, "Our entire team at The Moran Group is excited to utilize our technology and expertise to enable another Louisiana-based organization to achieve their marketing goals and continued growth. Over the last decade, we have made a tremendous investment in our people and products to help our clients achieve their marketing goals. We look forward to our partnership and future success for Ochsner Health."

For more information on The Moran Group, contact Kathryn Lemoine, COO klemoine@themorangroup.com, 225.571.5589, or visit moranadvertising.com.

ABOUT THE MORAN GROUP

The Moran Group is a full-service advertising, marketing, media and PR agency which strives to deliver Performance, Fueled by Innovation, Guided by Expertise. Founded in New Orleans, LA in 1984, now headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA, with offices in New Orleans, The Moran Group represents clients nationwide in 48 states. The agency provides digital and traditional media services, and creative marketing and production services across many industries and business categories. The Moran Group has always led with a customer service first approach, and still retains its first clients from 38 years ago. Prioritizing and placing clients first has allowed The Moran Group to stay on top of client needs. Investing in the digital tech space 16 years ago has led to digital services which can achieve the best results for clients. Combined with an advanced measurement and reporting platform through the group's proprietary product AMPLIFI clients can experience superior digital advantages and placement.

PRESS/MEDIA CONTACT - KAREN GAUPP-WOZNIAK

225-933-5712 KAREN@inkandair.biz

THE MORAN GROUP - KATHRYN LEMOINE, COO

C: 225-571-5589/O: 504-265-8842

KLEMOINE@themorangroup.com

SOURCE: The Moran Group

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/719372/Ochsner-Health-Selects-New-Digital-Media-firm