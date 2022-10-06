LightPath Technologies, Inc.: LightPath Technologies Provides Update Related to Hurricane Ian

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 6, 2022 / LightPath Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTH) ("LightPath," the "Company," or "we"), a leading vertically integrated global manufacturer and integrator of proprietary optical and infrared components and high-level assemblies, today provided an update regarding the impact of Hurricane Ian. The Company's largest manufacturing facility and a significant employee base are located in and around the Orlando, Florida area.

"Due to the magnitude and path of Hurricane Ian, our Orlando facilities were closed for nearly three days last week, constituting the final three days of the fiscal quarter. The decision to close these facilities was to ensure our employees and their families were safe, and was done in accordance to the local government's guidelines," said Sam Rubin, Chief Executive Officer of LightPath Technologies. "The facility closure resulted in a delay of shipments which impacted revenue for the final week of the fiscal 2023 first quarter. An initial assessment is that fiscal first quarter revenues could be negatively impacted by $400,000 to $700,000 due to delayed shipping of orders."

Mr. Rubin continued: "Our thoughts are with those affected by this devastating event. LightPath will continue to monitor any storm-related impacts to its business but at this time we do not believe there will be any additional material adverse financial impact to the company's revenue or costs as a result of Hurricane Ian."

