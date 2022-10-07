Anzeige
07.10.2022 | 08:16
Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Co's Investment Trust Plc - Dividend Declaration

London, October 6

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc

Headline: Second Interim Dividend

The Directors of Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc are pleased to declare a Second Interim Dividend for the year ending 31 January 2023 of 3.75p per share (2021:3.75p), payable 9 December 2022 to ordinary shareholders on the register on 11 November 2022. The shares will be quoted ex-dividend on 10 November 2022.

Shareholders are reminded that the Company's dividend policy is to pay out all income earned within the portfolio and to enhance it annually through the use of realised capital profits with a target dividend yield of 4% of the year end share price.

Invesco Asset Management Limited

Corporate Company Secretary

7 October 2022

