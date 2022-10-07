Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares -2

DJ Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 07-Oct-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

7 October 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 6 October 2022 it purchased a total of 264,789 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Goodbody Stockbrokers UC ("Goodbody"), as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled.

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange Number of ordinary shares purchased 161,925 102,864 EUR0.8700 GBP0.7580 Highest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8550 GBP0.7480 Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) EUR0.8626 GBP0.7552 Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share)

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

In addition, on 6 October 2022 the Company purchased a total of 1,636,955 of its ordinary shares of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin through the Company's broker Goodbody. The price paid per ordinary shares was 0.8625.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 689,307,155 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Goodbody on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details

Issuer Name Cairn Homes plc LEI 635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 ISIN IE00BWY4ZF18 Intermediary Name Goodbody Stockbrokers UC Intermediary Code GDBSIE21XXX Timezone GMT Currency EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin Number of Shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 878 0.8600 XDUB 08:45:34 00026918306TRDU1 475 0.8610 XDUB 08:46:05 00026918313TRDU1 231 0.8610 XDUB 08:46:05 00026918311TRDU1 99 0.8610 XDUB 08:46:05 00026918312TRDU1 1,249 0.8620 XDUB 08:52:00 00026918343TRDU1 5,912 0.8620 XDUB 08:52:00 00026918342TRDU1 2,124 0.8600 XDUB 08:53:35 00026918354TRDU1 410 0.8630 XDUB 08:59:45 00026918375TRDU1 1,798 0.8630 XDUB 08:59:45 00026918376TRDU1 2,422 0.8630 XDUB 09:06:33 00026918412TRDU1 236 0.8660 XDUB 09:18:31 00026918460TRDU1 1,815 0.8660 XDUB 09:18:31 00026918461TRDU1 2,333 0.8660 XDUB 09:20:38 00026918467TRDU1 2,113 0.8660 XDUB 09:28:18 00026918495TRDU1 2,081 0.8660 XDUB 09:35:22 00026918515TRDU1 2,056 0.8670 XDUB 09:42:40 00026918559TRDU1 2,422 0.8650 XDUB 09:50:06 00026918590TRDU1 2,098 0.8630 XDUB 09:58:42 00026918637TRDU1 2,858 0.8640 XDUB 10:25:17 00026918736TRDU1 455 0.8640 XDUB 10:25:18 00026918737TRDU1 2,047 0.8640 XDUB 10:25:18 00026918738TRDU1 5,360 0.8640 XDUB 10:25:18 00026918739TRDU1 2,307 0.8630 XDUB 10:45:58 00026918805TRDU1 2,301 0.8600 XDUB 10:47:16 00026918822TRDU1 1,000 0.8570 XDUB 11:00:47 00026918942TRDU1 878 0.8570 XDUB 11:00:47 00026918943TRDU1 182 0.8570 XDUB 11:00:47 00026918941TRDU1 818 0.8580 XDUB 11:00:47 00026918940TRDU1 328 0.8580 XDUB 11:00:47 00026918939TRDU1 3,074 0.8580 XDUB 11:00:47 00026918938TRDU1 1,977 0.8570 XDUB 11:48:58 00026919427TRDU1 415 0.8570 XDUB 11:48:58 00026919426TRDU1 304 0.8570 XDUB 11:49:45 00026919431TRDU1 4,028 0.8570 XDUB 11:49:45 00026919432TRDU1 6,406 0.8570 XDUB 11:49:45 00026919433TRDU1 2,267 0.8560 XDUB 12:19:02 00026919552TRDU1 2,094 0.8560 XDUB 12:19:02 00026919553TRDU1 268 0.8560 XDUB 12:19:02 00026919554TRDU1 876 0.8550 XDUB 12:43:34 00026919642TRDU1 2,124 0.8550 XDUB 12:43:34 00026919643TRDU1 4,376 0.8560 XDUB 13:09:10 00026919681TRDU1 6,589 0.8560 XDUB 13:09:46 00026919691TRDU1 3,704 0.8630 XDUB 14:29:43 00026920233TRDU1 1,608 0.8630 XDUB 14:31:34 00026920247TRDU1 3,210 0.8630 XDUB 14:31:34 00026920242TRDU1 2,157 0.8630 XDUB 14:31:34 00026920243TRDU1 2,279 0.8630 XDUB 14:31:34 00026920244TRDU1 2,469 0.8630 XDUB 14:31:34 00026920245TRDU1 1,888 0.8630 XDUB 14:31:34 00026920246TRDU1 1,358 0.8650 XDUB 14:47:29 00026920522TRDU1 8,191 0.8650 XDUB 14:47:29 00026920523TRDU1 1,358 0.8650 XDUB 14:47:29 00026920519TRDU1 8,197 0.8650 XDUB 14:47:29 00026920520TRDU1 1,358 0.8650 XDUB 14:47:29 00026920521TRDU1 2,489 0.8630 XDUB 15:01:45 00026920749TRDU1 2,220 0.8630 XDUB 15:01:45 00026920750TRDU1 978 0.8630 XDUB 15:01:45 00026920747TRDU1 1,124 0.8630 XDUB 15:01:45 00026920748TRDU1 541 0.8610 XDUB 15:01:51 00026920751TRDU1 2,721 0.8640 XDUB 15:43:00 00026921327TRDU1 835 0.8640 XDUB 15:43:00 00026921328TRDU1 3,347 0.8640 XDUB 15:43:00 00026921325TRDU1 167 0.8640 XDUB 15:43:00 00026921326TRDU1 1,582 0.8650 XDUB 15:44:59 00026921358TRDU1 322 0.8650 XDUB 15:44:59 00026921359TRDU1 1,582 0.8650 XDUB 15:44:59 00026921360TRDU1 41 0.8650 XDUB 15:45:00 00026921363TRDU1 651 0.8650 XDUB 15:45:00 00026921362TRDU1 890 0.8650 XDUB 15:45:00 00026921361TRDU1 870 0.8650 XDUB 15:45:11 00026921371TRDU1 530 0.8650 XDUB 15:45:11 00026921366TRDU1 4,222 0.8650 XDUB 15:46:52 00026921402TRDU1 1,000 0.8650 XDUB 15:46:52 00026921400TRDU1 1,000 0.8650 XDUB 15:46:52 00026921401TRDU1 1,742 0.8650 XDUB 15:50:24 00026921633TRDU1 229 0.8650 XDUB 15:50:28 00026921648TRDU1 3,681 0.8700 XDUB 16:02:07 00026921917TRDU1 2,196 0.8700 XDUB 16:02:07 00026921918TRDU1 444 0.8700 XDUB 16:02:08 00026921923TRDU1 135 0.8700 XDUB 16:02:08 00026921924TRDU1 15 0.8700 XDUB 16:02:08 00026921925TRDU1 2,293 0.8700 XDUB 16:06:01 00026921954TRDU1

1,525 0.8700 XDUB 16:09:01 00026922002TRDU1 90 0.8690 XDUB 16:09:04 00026922007TRDU1

London Stock Exchange

Number of Shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading venue Time of transaction Transaction Reference Number 5,076 0.7510 XLON 08:52:34 00026918344TRDU1 1,889 0.7510 XLON 08:55:53 00026918362TRDU1 978 0.7510 XLON 08:55:53 00026918361TRDU1 417 0.7550 XLON 09:08:43 00026918426TRDU1 2,349 0.7550 XLON 09:08:43 00026918425TRDU1 112 0.7570 XLON 09:21:12 00026918482TRDU1 2,900 0.7570 XLON 09:21:12 00026918481TRDU1 991 0.7570 XLON 09:35:00 00026918514TRDU1 441 0.7570 XLON 09:35:00 00026918513TRDU1 1,485 0.7570 XLON 09:35:00 00026918512TRDU1 7,027 0.7570 XLON 09:42:04 00026918556TRDU1 3 0.7570 XLON 09:42:04 00026918555TRDU1 2,693 0.7550 XLON 10:25:17 00026918735TRDU1 2,576 0.7550 XLON 10:25:17 00026918734TRDU1 2,853 0.7560 XLON 10:25:17 00026918733TRDU1 2 0.7560 XLON 10:25:17 00026918732TRDU1 2,593 0.7520 XLON 10:47:21 00026918823TRDU1 3,183 0.7510 XLON 11:00:47 00026918937TRDU1 5,662 0.7500 XLON 12:19:02 00026919551TRDU1 5,409 0.7510 XLON 12:19:02 00026919550TRDU1 2,349 0.7510 XLON 12:19:02 00026919549TRDU1 32 0.7480 XLON 12:42:37 00026919639TRDU1 596 0.7570 XLON 14:42:11 00026920409TRDU1 8,130 0.7570 XLON 14:42:11 00026920408TRDU1 8,759 0.7570 XLON 14:44:04 00026920454TRDU1 3,386 0.7570 XLON 14:44:04 00026920453TRDU1 2,349 0.7570 XLON 14:44:04 00026920452TRDU1 638 0.7570 XLON 14:44:13 00026920457TRDU1 1,025 0.7570 XLON 14:44:13 00026920456TRDU1 1,038 0.7570 XLON 14:44:13 00026920455TRDU1 2,664 0.7560 XLON 14:47:29 00026920528TRDU1 2,907 0.7560 XLON 14:47:29 00026920527TRDU1 2,102 0.7560 XLON 14:47:29 00026920526TRDU1 507 0.7560 XLON 14:47:29 00026920525TRDU1 320 0.7560 XLON 14:47:29 00026920524TRDU1 2,730 0.7540 XLON 15:01:45 00026920746TRDU1 6,747 0.7580 XLON 15:45:04 00026921364TRDU1 161 0.7580 XLON 15:45:11 00026921370TRDU1 2,957 0.7580 XLON 15:45:11 00026921369TRDU1 760 0.7580 XLON 15:45:11 00026921368TRDU1 2,683 0.7580 XLON 15:45:11 00026921367TRDU1 347 0.7580 XLON 15:45:11 00026921365TRDU1 1,038 0.7580 XLON 15:49:47 00026921608TRDU1

