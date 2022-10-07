DJ Superdry plc: FR-Final Results

7 October 2022

Preliminary Results for the 53 weeks ended 30 April 2022

Return to profitability

Good progress on strategic objectives

Superdry announces its Preliminary results covering the 53-week period from 25 April 2021 to 30 April 2022 ("FY22") and a trading update covering the 22-week period from 1 May 2022 to 1 October 2022. Unless otherwise stated, the below comparisons are on a 53-week vs 52-week period.1

-- Return to profitability with adjusted profit before tax of GBP21.9m (FY21: loss of GBP(12.6)m).

-- Statutory profit before tax of GBP17.9m (FY21: loss of GBP(36.7)m).

-- Total revenue increased 9.6% to GBP609.6m year-on-year, largely as a result of lapping enforced storeclosures and lifting of restrictions in our key markets.

-- Gross margin improved 350bps year-on-year to 56.2%, a reflection of our full-price strategy.

-- Encouraging start to FY23, particularly Autumn/Winter trading.

-- Inventory units reduced by 2.6m year-on-year to 12.4m units, a total reduction of nearly 5m since FY19.

-- As at 1 October 2022 the Company had GBP(38.9)m net debt, driven by catch up payments for Covid-relatedrents.

-- Our Asset Backed Lending facility expires at the end of January 2023; positive ongoing discussions withlenders.

Full Year GBPm FY22 FY21 Vs FY21 Group Revenue1 GBP609.6m GBP556.1m 9.6% Gross Margin1 56.2% 52.7% 3.5%pts Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax2 GBP21.9m GBP(12.6)m n/a Adjusting items2 GBP(4.0)m GBP(24.1)m (83.4)% Statutory profit/(loss) before tax GBP17.9m GBP(36.7)m n/a Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share2 36.3p (19.4)p n/a Basic earnings/(loss) per share 27.7p (44.0)p n/a Net working capital2 GBP121.0m GBP124.1m (2.5)% Net (debt)/cash position2 GBP(1.0)m GBP38.9m n/a

Strategic and operational highlights

-- Spring/Summer223 sell-through up 16%pts year-on-year, driven by performance in dresses and shirts.

-- All 21 Superdry branded websites have migrated to our new microservices platform, allowing us to enhanceour online opportunity.

-- Influencer army has grown by over 2,000 to 2,349 at the end of FY22.

-- TikTok channel, which launched in September 2021, has reached over 450k4 followers in less than one year,with over 22m video views.

-- CDP rating (environmental performance) increased to A-, the fourth consecutive year of improvement.

-- 47% of product volume purchased in the financial year sustainably sourced5 (up 14%pts year-on-year).

-- In FY22, 40% of all garments contained organic, recycled, and low impact fibres including Tencel, Hemp,Yak or Linen which drove 46% of revenue, an increase of 11%pts year-on-year.

-- Continued drive to improve store profitability with 55 lease negotiations completed in FY22 at an averagereduction of 45%.

Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"These are exceptional times for retail and for the economy more generally, and like all brands we're having to work harder than ever to drive performance. Against that backdrop, I am pleased that we managed to return the business to full-year profit, driven by increased full price sales, whilst also making strong strategic progress. I'm proud of the strides our team has made, delivering great product while also making a step-change in our social and digital capabilities and real progress towards our sustainability objectives.

"Superdry is a premium, affordable, brand, which should mean we are well-positioned as customers think more carefully about their purchases. That said, given the current challenging conditions, we continue to run the business prudently while remaining focused on delivering our strategic goals."

Current Trading6

The table below shows year-on-year revenue growth across our channels for the 22-week period to 1 October 2022:

Revenue change (%) vs FY22 Group revenue 7.0% By channel: Stores 14.3% Ecommerce 4.5% Retail 10.7% Wholesale 1.6%

We are experiencing the sector-wide trends of traffic moving away from online and back to stores, a partial reversal of trends seen through the pandemic, although store footfall has still not fully recovered to pre-Covid levels. Encouragingly, and despite the present consumer backdrop, performance across Retail has strengthened since the launch of Autumn Winter ranges.

Wholesale revenue has increased year-on-year due to earlier shipments of AW22 season product. This has been particularly encouraging given we know our partners continue to work through higher levels of residual stock as a result of the pandemic.

Gross margin for the 22 weeks is down 230 basis points on the prior year, largely driven by expected intake margin pressures and some changes to channel mix.

Outlook

We remain cautious about the near future as we continue to face a challenging macroeconomic environment, high levels of inflation, and the potential impact of these on consumer spending patterns. We also highlight the importance of refinancing our Asset Backed Lending facility which expires at the end of January 2023. However, we continue to make good progress across our strategic pillars and we believe these initiatives will help to offset some of that potential risk.

We have maintained good inventory availability across the Group, despite predicted supply chain issues, which has allowed us to launch our AW22 season in line with our expectation. We expect revenues to continue to recover throughout FY23, although still not reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Increasing cost inflation, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, is likely to put pressure on operating margins across each of our territories. The Group has taken action to hedge energy costs, with the majority of UK energy fixed until Summer 2024 and the remaining European requirement fixed until the end of December 2022, but expects to see inflation across other areas of the cost base. We expect to deliver an adjusted profit before tax of between GBP10m and GBP20m in FY23.

Notes 1. The trading numbers for week 53 are equivalent to GBP9.7m Group Revenue and GBP5.7m Group Gross Margin. Atable excluding the impact of the extra week has been included below:

Full Year GBPm FY22 FY21 YoY Group Revenue GBP599.9m GBP556.1m 7.9% Gross Margin 56.2% 52.7% 3.5%pts 2. 'Adjusted', 'Adjusting' and 'Net (Debt)/Cash' are used as alternative performance measures ('APMs').Definition of APMs and how they are calculated are disclosed in the financial statements in Note 22. 'Net workingcapital' has been reconciled within the CFO Review. 3. Spring/Summer22 defined as week 49, commencing 28 March 2022 through to week 17, commencing 22 August2022. 4. TikTok following taken as at 30 September 2022. 5. Sustainably sourced product defined as organic, low impact and/or recycled in line with our EnvironmentalPolicy. 6. Please note that current trading includes flash reported trade numbers for the weeks 19, beginning 4September 2022 to week 22, ending 1 October 2022. 7. For additional information: FY22 FY 21 FY 20 Lost trading days 4% 39% 10%

'Lost trading days' calculated as the simple average number of stores closed each day of the period as a percentage of total potential trading days in the period, excludes impact of restricted trading hours. 8. Net full price sales from full price channels, excluding mark-down product but including basket-buildingmechanics (e.g., 3 for 2 offers).

Market Briefing

Our mission is "To be the #1 sustainable style destination" through our distinct collections, defined by consumer style choices. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale.

Superdry has 220 physical stores and around 475 franchisees and licensees. We operate in over 50 countries and have over 4,000 colleagues globally.

