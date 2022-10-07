Superdry plc: FR-Final Results -3

DJ Superdry plc: FR-Final Results

7 October 2022

Preliminary Results for the 53 weeks ended 30 April 2022

Return to profitability

Good progress on strategic objectives

Superdry announces its Preliminary results covering the 53-week period from 25 April 2021 to 30 April 2022 ("FY22") and a trading update covering the 22-week period from 1 May 2022 to 1 October 2022. Unless otherwise stated, the below comparisons are on a 53-week vs 52-week period.1

-- Return to profitability with adjusted profit before tax of GBP21.9m (FY21: loss of GBP(12.6)m).

-- Statutory profit before tax of GBP17.9m (FY21: loss of GBP(36.7)m).

-- Total revenue increased 9.6% to GBP609.6m year-on-year, largely as a result of lapping enforced storeclosures and lifting of restrictions in our key markets.

-- Gross margin improved 350bps year-on-year to 56.2%, a reflection of our full-price strategy.

-- Encouraging start to FY23, particularly Autumn/Winter trading.

-- Inventory units reduced by 2.6m year-on-year to 12.4m units, a total reduction of nearly 5m since FY19.

-- As at 1 October 2022 the Company had GBP(38.9)m net debt, driven by catch up payments for Covid-relatedrents.

-- Our Asset Backed Lending facility expires at the end of January 2023; positive ongoing discussions withlenders.

Full Year GBPm FY22 FY21 Vs FY21 Group Revenue1 GBP609.6m GBP556.1m 9.6% Gross Margin1 56.2% 52.7% 3.5%pts Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax2 GBP21.9m GBP(12.6)m n/a Adjusting items2 GBP(4.0)m GBP(24.1)m (83.4)% Statutory profit/(loss) before tax GBP17.9m GBP(36.7)m n/a Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share2 36.3p (19.4)p n/a Basic earnings/(loss) per share 27.7p (44.0)p n/a Net working capital2 GBP121.0m GBP124.1m (2.5)% Net (debt)/cash position2 GBP(1.0)m GBP38.9m n/a

Strategic and operational highlights

-- Spring/Summer223 sell-through up 16%pts year-on-year, driven by performance in dresses and shirts.

-- All 21 Superdry branded websites have migrated to our new microservices platform, allowing us to enhanceour online opportunity.

-- Influencer army has grown by over 2,000 to 2,349 at the end of FY22.

-- TikTok channel, which launched in September 2021, has reached over 450k4 followers in less than one year,with over 22m video views.

-- CDP rating (environmental performance) increased to A-, the fourth consecutive year of improvement.

-- 47% of product volume purchased in the financial year sustainably sourced5 (up 14%pts year-on-year).

-- In FY22, 40% of all garments contained organic, recycled, and low impact fibres including Tencel, Hemp,Yak or Linen which drove 46% of revenue, an increase of 11%pts year-on-year.

-- Continued drive to improve store profitability with 55 lease negotiations completed in FY22 at an averagereduction of 45%.

Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"These are exceptional times for retail and for the economy more generally, and like all brands we're having to work harder than ever to drive performance. Against that backdrop, I am pleased that we managed to return the business to full-year profit, driven by increased full price sales, whilst also making strong strategic progress. I'm proud of the strides our team has made, delivering great product while also making a step-change in our social and digital capabilities and real progress towards our sustainability objectives.

"Superdry is a premium, affordable, brand, which should mean we are well-positioned as customers think more carefully about their purchases. That said, given the current challenging conditions, we continue to run the business prudently while remaining focused on delivering our strategic goals."

Current Trading6

The table below shows year-on-year revenue growth across our channels for the 22-week period to 1 October 2022:

Revenue change (%) vs FY22 Group revenue 7.0% By channel: Stores 14.3% Ecommerce 4.5% Retail 10.7% Wholesale 1.6%

We are experiencing the sector-wide trends of traffic moving away from online and back to stores, a partial reversal of trends seen through the pandemic, although store footfall has still not fully recovered to pre-Covid levels. Encouragingly, and despite the present consumer backdrop, performance across Retail has strengthened since the launch of Autumn Winter ranges.

Wholesale revenue has increased year-on-year due to earlier shipments of AW22 season product. This has been particularly encouraging given we know our partners continue to work through higher levels of residual stock as a result of the pandemic.

Gross margin for the 22 weeks is down 230 basis points on the prior year, largely driven by expected intake margin pressures and some changes to channel mix.

Outlook

We remain cautious about the near future as we continue to face a challenging macroeconomic environment, high levels of inflation, and the potential impact of these on consumer spending patterns. We also highlight the importance of refinancing our Asset Backed Lending facility which expires at the end of January 2023. However, we continue to make good progress across our strategic pillars and we believe these initiatives will help to offset some of that potential risk.

We have maintained good inventory availability across the Group, despite predicted supply chain issues, which has allowed us to launch our AW22 season in line with our expectation. We expect revenues to continue to recover throughout FY23, although still not reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Increasing cost inflation, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, is likely to put pressure on operating margins across each of our territories. The Group has taken action to hedge energy costs, with the majority of UK energy fixed until Summer 2024 and the remaining European requirement fixed until the end of December 2022, but expects to see inflation across other areas of the cost base. We expect to deliver an adjusted profit before tax of between GBP10m and GBP20m in FY23.

Notes 1. The trading numbers for week 53 are equivalent to GBP9.7m Group Revenue and GBP5.7m Group Gross Margin. Atable excluding the impact of the extra week has been included below:

Full Year GBPm FY22 FY21 YoY Group Revenue GBP599.9m GBP556.1m 7.9% Gross Margin 56.2% 52.7% 3.5%pts 2. 'Adjusted', 'Adjusting' and 'Net (Debt)/Cash' are used as alternative performance measures ('APMs').Definition of APMs and how they are calculated are disclosed in the financial statements in Note 22. 'Net workingcapital' has been reconciled within the CFO Review. 3. Spring/Summer22 defined as week 49, commencing 28 March 2022 through to week 17, commencing 22 August2022. 4. TikTok following taken as at 30 September 2022. 5. Sustainably sourced product defined as organic, low impact and/or recycled in line with our EnvironmentalPolicy. 6. Please note that current trading includes flash reported trade numbers for the weeks 19, beginning 4September 2022 to week 22, ending 1 October 2022. 7. For additional information: FY22 FY 21 FY 20 Lost trading days 4% 39% 10%

'Lost trading days' calculated as the simple average number of stores closed each day of the period as a percentage of total potential trading days in the period, excludes impact of restricted trading hours. 8. Net full price sales from full price channels, excluding mark-down product but including basket-buildingmechanics (e.g., 3 for 2 offers).

Market Briefing

Notes to Editors

Our mission is "To be the #1 sustainable style destination" through our distinct collections, defined by consumer style choices. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale.

Superdry has 220 physical stores and around 475 franchisees and licensees. We operate in over 50 countries and have over 4,000 colleagues globally.

Cautionary Statement

Chair's Statement

Welcome to Superdry's preliminary results for?FY22, my first full year as?Chair of Superdry plc.

FY22 has been another challenging year, with an evolving global macroeconomic back-drop as Superdry continues to make progress on the strategy, which was shared in our FY21 Annual Report and Accounts. Throughout FY22, the Board has overseen, in partnership with the Executive Committee and senior leadership team, the embedding and execution of this strategy, as well as ensuring resources are allocated in the right areas to enable the Group to withstand further disruption arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of emerging geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Superdry delivered a resilient financial performance in FY22. Retail store revenues recovered and were up 62.6% from FY21; however, footfall has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Ecommerce trading decreased, reflecting both channel shift back to physical retail, and the impact of reduced promotional activity. Managing our inventories and returning to a healthy balance between full price and off price has resulted in an increase in retail gross margin of 6.3%pts. Our Wholesale channel grew in revenue terms by 5.5%. Our focus has been to deliver quality, style and sustainability to our customers, at excellent value, in order to restore the Superdry brand to a premium position. Alongside this, work has continued on tightly managing our cash flows and we have continued to re-gear retail store leases, wherever possible.

Our Asset Backed Lending Facility of up to GBP70m is due to expire at the end of January 2023, although current projections suggest the Group will remain cash positive throughout most of the first half of the calendar year. We have had positive discussions with prospective lenders but at this point we have not yet secured committed funding beyond January. The Directors acknowledge that, until these discussions conclude, a material uncertainty exists around the going concern of the Group, although we remain confident of a positive outcome.

Our ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic continued to impact our operations, with lockdowns once again being enforced in the United Kingdom and the European Union, forcing store closures and a return to remote working for head office colleagues at the end of November 2021. Our supply chains were impacted in India, Turkey and China as Omicron cases rose, resulting in delays which required careful management to avoid disruption to our customers. We reinstated our Incident Management Team to monitor events and once again prioritised the health and safety of our people, our customers and our suppliers.

Strategic deliverables and prioritising digital and technology projects

During FY22, the Executive Committee and senior leadership considered and agreed the key deliverables of our strategic plan, which was updated by the Board in March 2022. Two of our most important strategic initiatives are to 'Provide a leading consumer experience' and to 'Use technology to accelerate our plans'. To enable those, we have invested and will continue to invest in technology and digital projects. The Board established a Technology Committee in July 2021 to guide and monitor the modernisation and enhancement of our Ecommerce sites and the replacement of our core merchandising system.

Executive Committee appointments

Two important appointments were made to our Executive Committee in FY22. In November 2021, Cathryn Petchey was appointed Global People Director and Matt Horwood was appointed Chief Technology Officer.

Environmental, social and governance matters

Our mission is 'To be the #1 sustainable style destination' and we believe that actions speak louder than words, delivering on projects that will positively impact the environment and our colleagues. Superdry is proud of its sustainability commitments and projects. In December 2021 Superdry was awarded an A- grade by environmental impact disclosure agency, CDP. For the last four consecutive years, Superdry has improved its CDP grading, demonstrating the pledges we have made to sustainability and to the transparent reporting of our impact on the environment.

In March 2022, the Remuneration Committee approved a Group pay award of 3.5% for UK head office and retail management, effective from 1 May 2022 (save for the Executive Committee where a 2% increase was approved).

In July 2022, the Board approved changes to its Board Diversity and Inclusion Policy, setting enhanced gender and ethnicity Board composition targets.

One of the underpins of our strategic pillars is Great Governance, and we have focussed in FY22 on enhancing the quality of One of our strategic pillars is Great Governance, and we have focussed in FY22 on enhancing the quality of information flows between the Board and the Executive Committee and on our wider organisational governance - the controls, policies, procedures, training and culture that support governance.

Board evaluation

In April and May 2022, an independent externally facilitated Board and Committee evaluation was performed. The outcomes of that review were discussed by the Board and have been used not only to set Board objectives for FY23, but to prompt wider discussions about Board balance and composition to ensure that the Board continues to be effective, diverse and that the right skills are in place to support the Executive Committee as it continues to implement the strategy.

Looking to the future: a challenging macroeconomic environment

The challenges emerging from the war in Ukraine and from the energy crisis, impacting household incomes and consumer confidence, alongside the threat of a global recession, are set to dominate FY23. Inflationary pressures and the subsequent impact on consumer spending were building throughout FY22 and continued into FY23 and show no signs of abating. These pressures are not unique to Superdry and there is uncertainty about how this will impact demand for our products globally. We believe that our resilience during FY22 has given Superdry a foundation on which to withstand these pressures, as we continue to focus on delivering our strategy and our Five-Year Plan.

Annual General Meeting

Our AGM is on Monday 31 October 2022 at our head office in Cheltenham. As announced on 5 October 2022, due to the timing of our preliminary results and publication of the Annual Report and Accounts, the AGM will cover routine business only. Certain resolutions which usually form part of the business of the AGM, will instead form part of the business of a separate general meeting of shareholders which is expected to take place in November 2022. Please see our Notice of AGM at corporate.superdry.com.

Faisal Galaria has announced his intention to step down at this year's AGM and I would like to thank Faisal on behalf of the Board and Superdry for his work as a Non-Executive Director.

Reappointment of auditor

During the year, Deloitte LLP advised the Company that they intended to step down as its auditor, following the completion of the audit of the Group's results for the 53 weeks ended 30 April 2022. In light of this, the Audit Committee initiated a process to find a new auditor, inviting expressions of interest from a number of audit firms. We expect to confirm the outcome of that process in due course.

Dividend

A final dividend has not been proposed for FY22 and an interim dividend has not been paid.

Thank you Superdry

I want to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to all of my colleagues at Superdry for their continued commitment and work, and especially to our retail store colleagues, who represent our brand with great customer service every day, and for whom the past two years have been really tough.

Peter Sjölander

Chair, Superdry plc

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

The last two years have caused unimaginable levels of disruption and uncertainty, with Omicron hitting at a critical sales period in FY22.

However, reflecting on the challenging environment we have been in since my return, I am proud of the progress we are making against the strategic initiatives we set out in our Annual Report last year and of the continued resilience our team have shown.

I am particularly pleased that we ended the year having delivered GBP21.9m adjusted profit before tax and GBP17.9m statutory profit before tax, an increase of GBP34.5m and GBP54.6m respectively year-on-year, as we saw the reopening of our store estate due to the easing and lifting of restrictions, and our commitment to a full-price trading stance, even as we contend with the macroeconomic headwinds. In line with the rest of the sector, we are mitigating some of this impact through selective product price rises in our Autumn/Winter22 and Spring/Summer23 collections as well as introducing delivery charges for online orders.

Our Asset Backed Lending facility, of up to GBP70m, is due to expire at the end of January 2023. Although we are in positive discussions with prospective lenders, we have not yet secured committed funding beyond this point. Until these discussions conclude, we recognise there is a material uncertainty around the going concern of the Group, but remain confident on the prospect of a favourable outcome.

In the FY21 Annual Report I introduced our new strategy. Since then, we have continued to have style and sustainability as the overarching focus in everything we do. Reflecting this, we simplified and refined our mission statement: 'To be the #1 sustainable style destination.' To achieve this, our four strategic objectives remain unchanged:

-- Inspire through product & style

-- Engage through social

-- Lead through sustainability

-- All underpinned by strong operational foundations to 'Make it happen'.

Inspire through product

The achievement I am particularly proud of this year has been our move back to a full price trading stance. That has meant significantly reduced sale activity in stores since summer 2021 and limited markdown activity online, helping us to rebuild the premium position of the brand, and driving our Retail gross margin up 630bps to 67.9% in FY22 versus FY21. We believe this is the right strategic move for the brand as we focus on high-quality and sustainable profitability.

Our AW21 collection was our first opportunity to fully showcase our new customer experience in stores. We saw improvements across several key categories, particularly longline jackets and skirts, driving womenswear mix up +4%pts versus the pre-pandemic period two years ago. We will continue to replicate this customer experience digitally as we embed our new microservices platform. We saw continued progress in SS22, the first season of FY23, with the sell-through performance improving 16%pts year-on-year, with particular success seen in dresses and shirts.

Engage through social

Our marketing investment has increased this year with our influencer and affiliate army growing from 272 in FY21 to 2,349 this year, focused on our target demographic of under-25-year-old consumers.

A further highlight has been the great traction of our TikTok channel, which had grown from zero to over 270k followers by the end of FY22. Our videos have received over 22m views and our content reached over 33m followers, connecting with the younger demographic.

For FY22 we introduced a new KPI, 'Brand Heat', to provide a measure of Superdry's resonance among consumers, which we believe is an indication of how well the strategic initiatives, particularly digital, are working. We have been pleased to see an increase of 3% year-on-year, as we continue to focus on reinvigorating the brand.

Lead through sustainability

Last year I said we had a clear path on how we were going to improve our CDP Rating to an A, and I'm proud to say that this year we achieved an A-.

Sustainability continues to sit at the heart of the business, especially our sourcing. We remain committed to our goal of converting 20,000 farmers in India to organic practices and using 100% organic cotton in our garments by 2025. As at the end of FY22, we have invested in training to convert 7,508 farmers, up from 5,684 last year and donated over 65m organic cotton seeds. In addition, 47% of our purchased product volume across AW21 and SS22 was sustainable (up 14% year-on-year). In SS22, 99% of our swimwear was converted to recycled materials, with 50.4m recycled bottles used to produce both SS22 swimwear and our AW21 and SS22 outerwear jacket fill.

Vintage sections have been introduced into some of our stores, including the Oxford Street flagship, as well as our 'Recycled' and Ringspun collections which focus on circularity and the importance of how many times an item can be worn, not just the sustainable materials used to make it.

Make it Happen

Our Executive team was strengthened further by two new hires, Matt Horwood, our Chief Technology Officer, and Cathryn Petchey, our Global People Director. Both bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to delivering our strategy.

The most important technology project this year has been the move of our website from a legacy platform to microservices. As of August 2022, all our websites were live on the new platform and we will continue to invest in the customer experience to enhance our online opportunity.

Another key area of focus since I returned has been reducing the amount of inventory in the business, and in FY22, despite the challenging environment, we reduced the number of units by a further 2.6m year-on-year to 12.4m units, taking the total reduction to nearly 5m units since the end of FY19.

In summary

It has been another challenging year, but I am proud of the resilience shown by all our teams across the business. While the lasting impacts of Covid-19 on a volatile market has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, the cost-of-living pressures on consumers, and continued inflationary pressures across the supply chain, we continue to focus on making better choices for a better future and have made good progress against each of our key strategic pillars and are excited for our future plans.

Although we remain cautious on the macroeconomic outlook and the impact of inflation, we are confident that our strategy is positioning the brand for future success.

CFO Review

Group revenue increased by 9.6% year-on-year to GBP609.6m, largely driven by restrictions lifting in our key markets as we lapped enforced store closures. The reopening of the store estate and our commitment to a full price stance helped us to report an adjusted profit before tax of GBP21.9m, the first adjusted profit the business has made since before the pandemic. FY22 includes a non-cash gain of 12.6m (FY21: GBP0.5m gain), largely in relation to revaluation of foreign currency assets. The statutory profit before tax is GBP17.9m, an increase of GBP54.6m from the GBP(36.7)m loss in FY21.

FY22 was a 53-week period and the additional week accounted for GBP9.7m of revenue and gross profit of GBP5.7m. While we recognise that, under normal circumstances, comparisons on an equivalent 52-week basis would be appropriate, given the disruption from Covid-19 we do not believe the impact is material enough for readers to misinterpret our results, therefore the below FY22 figures use 53-week numbers, unless otherwise stated.

FY22 FY21 Change GBPm GBPm % Revenue Stores 228.4 140.5 62.6% Ecommerce 155.7 201.8 (22.8%) Wholesale 225.5 213.8 5.5% Group Revenue 609.6 556.1 9.6% Gross profit: Stores 161.9 93.6 73.0% Ecommerce 99.0 117.5 (15.7)% Wholesale 81.7 82.0 (0.4)% Gross profit 342.6 293.1 16.9% Gross profit margin % 56.2% 52.7% (3.5)%pts Selling and distribution costs (273.6) (258.7) 5.8% Central costs (57.9) (62.9) (7.9)% Impairment credit on trade receivables 1.8 3.8 (52.6)% Other gains and losses 17.0 19.3 (11.9)% Adjusted operating profit/(loss) 29.9 (5.4) n/a Adjusted operating margin 4.9% (1.0)% (5.9)%pts Net finance (expense)/income (8.0) (7.2) 11.1% Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax 21.9 (12.6) n/a Adjusting items: Fair value movement on forward contracts 13.7 (4.7) n/a IFRS 2 charge - Founder Share Plan 0.6 (0.5) n/a Restructuring and strategic costs - (1.0) n/a Intangibles write off - (2.1) n/a OLP and impairment charges (18.3) (15.8) 15.8% Total adjusting items (4.0) (24.1) (83.4)% Profit/(loss) before tax 17.9 (36.7) n/a Tax credit 4.8 0.6 700.0% Profit/(loss) for the period 22.7 (36.1) n/a

Stores

Revenue increased 62.6% year-on-year to GBP228.4m as we lapped enforced store closures and restrictions were lifted in our key markets. However even though the stores were able to trade for the majority of the year and store days lost were only 4% in FY22 vs 39% in FY21, footfall remained suppressed throughout the period, not returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The total store footprint remained roughly in line with FY21, with 11 net store closures (FY21: 10 net store closures), bringing the year-end number to 220 stores (FY21: 231) in 12 different countries. We do not anticipate any material changes in the overall size of the store estate going forward, but will continue to assess opportunities and necessary store closures as they arise.

Store Revenue by Territory FY22 FY21 Change GBPm GBPm UK and Republic of Ireland 123.7 57.4 115.5% Europe 76.5 64.6 18.4% Rest of World 28.2 18.5 52.4% Total Store revenue 228.4 140.5 62.6%

Ecommerce

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

October 07, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)