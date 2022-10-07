Superdry plc: FR-Final Results -7

DJ Superdry plc: FR-Final Results

SuperdryPlc

("Superdry" or "the Company")

7 October 2022

Preliminary Results for the 53 weeks ended 30 April 2022

Return to profitability

Good progress on strategic objectives

Superdry announces its Preliminary results covering the 53-week period from 25 April 2021 to 30 April 2022 ("FY22") and a trading update covering the 22-week period from 1 May 2022 to 1 October 2022. Unless otherwise stated, the below comparisons are on a 53-week vs 52-week period.1

-- Return to profitability with adjusted profit before tax of GBP21.9m (FY21: loss of GBP(12.6)m).

-- Statutory profit before tax of GBP17.9m (FY21: loss of GBP(36.7)m).

-- Total revenue increased 9.6% to GBP609.6m year-on-year, largely as a result of lapping enforced storeclosures and lifting of restrictions in our key markets.

-- Gross margin improved 350bps year-on-year to 56.2%, a reflection of our full-price strategy.

-- Encouraging start to FY23, particularly Autumn/Winter trading.

-- Inventory units reduced by 2.6m year-on-year to 12.4m units, a total reduction of nearly 5m since FY19.

-- As at 1 October 2022 the Company had GBP(38.9)m net debt, driven by catch up payments for Covid-relatedrents.

-- Our Asset Backed Lending facility expires at the end of January 2023; positive ongoing discussions withlenders.

Full Year GBPm FY22 FY21 Vs FY21 Group Revenue1 GBP609.6m GBP556.1m 9.6% Gross Margin1 56.2% 52.7% 3.5%pts Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax2 GBP21.9m GBP(12.6)m n/a Adjusting items2 GBP(4.0)m GBP(24.1)m (83.4)% Statutory profit/(loss) before tax GBP17.9m GBP(36.7)m n/a Adjusted basic earnings/(loss) per share2 36.3p (19.4)p n/a Basic earnings/(loss) per share 27.7p (44.0)p n/a Net working capital2 GBP121.0m GBP124.1m (2.5)% Net (debt)/cash position2 GBP(1.0)m GBP38.9m n/a

Strategic and operational highlights

-- Spring/Summer223 sell-through up 16%pts year-on-year, driven by performance in dresses and shirts.

-- All 21 Superdry branded websites have migrated to our new microservices platform, allowing us to enhanceour online opportunity.

-- Influencer army has grown by over 2,000 to 2,349 at the end of FY22.

-- TikTok channel, which launched in September 2021, has reached over 450k4 followers in less than one year,with over 22m video views.

-- CDP rating (environmental performance) increased to A-, the fourth consecutive year of improvement.

-- 47% of product volume purchased in the financial year sustainably sourced5 (up 14%pts year-on-year).

-- In FY22, 40% of all garments contained organic, recycled, and low impact fibres including Tencel, Hemp,Yak or Linen which drove 46% of revenue, an increase of 11%pts year-on-year.

-- Continued drive to improve store profitability with 55 lease negotiations completed in FY22 at an averagereduction of 45%.

Julian Dunkerton, Chief Executive Officer, said:

"These are exceptional times for retail and for the economy more generally, and like all brands we're having to work harder than ever to drive performance. Against that backdrop, I am pleased that we managed to return the business to full-year profit, driven by increased full price sales, whilst also making strong strategic progress. I'm proud of the strides our team has made, delivering great product while also making a step-change in our social and digital capabilities and real progress towards our sustainability objectives.

"Superdry is a premium, affordable, brand, which should mean we are well-positioned as customers think more carefully about their purchases. That said, given the current challenging conditions, we continue to run the business prudently while remaining focused on delivering our strategic goals."

Current Trading6

The table below shows year-on-year revenue growth across our channels for the 22-week period to 1 October 2022:

Revenue change (%) vs FY22 Group revenue 7.0% By channel: Stores 14.3% Ecommerce 4.5% Retail 10.7% Wholesale 1.6%

We are experiencing the sector-wide trends of traffic moving away from online and back to stores, a partial reversal of trends seen through the pandemic, although store footfall has still not fully recovered to pre-Covid levels. Encouragingly, and despite the present consumer backdrop, performance across Retail has strengthened since the launch of Autumn Winter ranges.

Wholesale revenue has increased year-on-year due to earlier shipments of AW22 season product. This has been particularly encouraging given we know our partners continue to work through higher levels of residual stock as a result of the pandemic.

Gross margin for the 22 weeks is down 230 basis points on the prior year, largely driven by expected intake margin pressures and some changes to channel mix.

Outlook

We remain cautious about the near future as we continue to face a challenging macroeconomic environment, high levels of inflation, and the potential impact of these on consumer spending patterns. We also highlight the importance of refinancing our Asset Backed Lending facility which expires at the end of January 2023. However, we continue to make good progress across our strategic pillars and we believe these initiatives will help to offset some of that potential risk.

We have maintained good inventory availability across the Group, despite predicted supply chain issues, which has allowed us to launch our AW22 season in line with our expectation. We expect revenues to continue to recover throughout FY23, although still not reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Increasing cost inflation, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, is likely to put pressure on operating margins across each of our territories. The Group has taken action to hedge energy costs, with the majority of UK energy fixed until Summer 2024 and the remaining European requirement fixed until the end of December 2022, but expects to see inflation across other areas of the cost base. We expect to deliver an adjusted profit before tax of between GBP10m and GBP20m in FY23.

Notes 1. The trading numbers for week 53 are equivalent to GBP9.7m Group Revenue and GBP5.7m Group Gross Margin. Atable excluding the impact of the extra week has been included below:

Full Year GBPm FY22 FY21 YoY Group Revenue GBP599.9m GBP556.1m 7.9% Gross Margin 56.2% 52.7% 3.5%pts 2. 'Adjusted', 'Adjusting' and 'Net (Debt)/Cash' are used as alternative performance measures ('APMs').Definition of APMs and how they are calculated are disclosed in the financial statements in Note 22. 'Net workingcapital' has been reconciled within the CFO Review. 3. Spring/Summer22 defined as week 49, commencing 28 March 2022 through to week 17, commencing 22 August2022. 4. TikTok following taken as at 30 September 2022. 5. Sustainably sourced product defined as organic, low impact and/or recycled in line with our EnvironmentalPolicy. 6. Please note that current trading includes flash reported trade numbers for the weeks 19, beginning 4September 2022 to week 22, ending 1 October 2022. 7. For additional information: FY22 FY 21 FY 20 Lost trading days 4% 39% 10%

'Lost trading days' calculated as the simple average number of stores closed each day of the period as a percentage of total potential trading days in the period, excludes impact of restricted trading hours. 8. Net full price sales from full price channels, excluding mark-down product but including basket-buildingmechanics (e.g., 3 for 2 offers).

Notes to Editors

Our mission is "To be the #1 sustainable style destination" through our distinct collections, defined by consumer style choices. We design affordable, premium quality clothing, accessories and footwear which are sold around the world. We have a clear strategy for delivering continued growth via a multi-channel approach combining Stores, Ecommerce, and Wholesale.

Superdry has 220 physical stores and around 475 franchisees and licensees. We operate in over 50 countries and have over 4,000 colleagues globally.

Cautionary Statement

This announcement contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition and operational results of Superdry Plc. These statements and forecasts involve risk, uncertainty, and assumptions because they relate to events and depend upon circumstances that will occur in the future. There are a number of factors that could cause actual results or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made only as at the date of this announcement. Nothing in this announcement should be construed as a profit forecast. Except as required by law, Superdry Plc has no obligation to update the forward-looking statements or to correct any inaccuracies therein.

Chair's Statement

Welcome to Superdry's preliminary results for?FY22, my first full year as?Chair of Superdry plc.

FY22 has been another challenging year, with an evolving global macroeconomic back-drop as Superdry continues to make progress on the strategy, which was shared in our FY21 Annual Report and Accounts. Throughout FY22, the Board has overseen, in partnership with the Executive Committee and senior leadership team, the embedding and execution of this strategy, as well as ensuring resources are allocated in the right areas to enable the Group to withstand further disruption arising from the Covid-19 pandemic and the impact of emerging geopolitical and economic uncertainty.

Superdry delivered a resilient financial performance in FY22. Retail store revenues recovered and were up 62.6% from FY21; however, footfall has not yet returned to pre-pandemic levels. Ecommerce trading decreased, reflecting both channel shift back to physical retail, and the impact of reduced promotional activity. Managing our inventories and returning to a healthy balance between full price and off price has resulted in an increase in retail gross margin of 6.3%pts. Our Wholesale channel grew in revenue terms by 5.5%. Our focus has been to deliver quality, style and sustainability to our customers, at excellent value, in order to restore the Superdry brand to a premium position. Alongside this, work has continued on tightly managing our cash flows and we have continued to re-gear retail store leases, wherever possible.

Our Asset Backed Lending Facility of up to GBP70m is due to expire at the end of January 2023, although current projections suggest the Group will remain cash positive throughout most of the first half of the calendar year. We have had positive discussions with prospective lenders but at this point we have not yet secured committed funding beyond January. The Directors acknowledge that, until these discussions conclude, a material uncertainty exists around the going concern of the Group, although we remain confident of a positive outcome.

Our ongoing response to the Covid-19 pandemic

The Covid-19 pandemic continued to impact our operations, with lockdowns once again being enforced in the United Kingdom and the European Union, forcing store closures and a return to remote working for head office colleagues at the end of November 2021. Our supply chains were impacted in India, Turkey and China as Omicron cases rose, resulting in delays which required careful management to avoid disruption to our customers. We reinstated our Incident Management Team to monitor events and once again prioritised the health and safety of our people, our customers and our suppliers.

Strategic deliverables and prioritising digital and technology projects

During FY22, the Executive Committee and senior leadership considered and agreed the key deliverables of our strategic plan, which was updated by the Board in March 2022. Two of our most important strategic initiatives are to 'Provide a leading consumer experience' and to 'Use technology to accelerate our plans'. To enable those, we have invested and will continue to invest in technology and digital projects. The Board established a Technology Committee in July 2021 to guide and monitor the modernisation and enhancement of our Ecommerce sites and the replacement of our core merchandising system.

Executive Committee appointments

Two important appointments were made to our Executive Committee in FY22. In November 2021, Cathryn Petchey was appointed Global People Director and Matt Horwood was appointed Chief Technology Officer.

Environmental, social and governance matters

Our mission is 'To be the #1 sustainable style destination' and we believe that actions speak louder than words, delivering on projects that will positively impact the environment and our colleagues. Superdry is proud of its sustainability commitments and projects. In December 2021 Superdry was awarded an A- grade by environmental impact disclosure agency, CDP. For the last four consecutive years, Superdry has improved its CDP grading, demonstrating the pledges we have made to sustainability and to the transparent reporting of our impact on the environment.

In March 2022, the Remuneration Committee approved a Group pay award of 3.5% for UK head office and retail management, effective from 1 May 2022 (save for the Executive Committee where a 2% increase was approved).

In July 2022, the Board approved changes to its Board Diversity and Inclusion Policy, setting enhanced gender and ethnicity Board composition targets.

One of the underpins of our strategic pillars is Great Governance, and we have focussed in FY22 on enhancing the quality of One of our strategic pillars is Great Governance, and we have focussed in FY22 on enhancing the quality of information flows between the Board and the Executive Committee and on our wider organisational governance - the controls, policies, procedures, training and culture that support governance.

Board evaluation

In April and May 2022, an independent externally facilitated Board and Committee evaluation was performed. The outcomes of that review were discussed by the Board and have been used not only to set Board objectives for FY23, but to prompt wider discussions about Board balance and composition to ensure that the Board continues to be effective, diverse and that the right skills are in place to support the Executive Committee as it continues to implement the strategy.

Looking to the future: a challenging macroeconomic environment

The challenges emerging from the war in Ukraine and from the energy crisis, impacting household incomes and consumer confidence, alongside the threat of a global recession, are set to dominate FY23. Inflationary pressures and the subsequent impact on consumer spending were building throughout FY22 and continued into FY23 and show no signs of abating. These pressures are not unique to Superdry and there is uncertainty about how this will impact demand for our products globally. We believe that our resilience during FY22 has given Superdry a foundation on which to withstand these pressures, as we continue to focus on delivering our strategy and our Five-Year Plan.

Annual General Meeting

Our AGM is on Monday 31 October 2022 at our head office in Cheltenham. As announced on 5 October 2022, due to the timing of our preliminary results and publication of the Annual Report and Accounts, the AGM will cover routine business only. Certain resolutions which usually form part of the business of the AGM, will instead form part of the business of a separate general meeting of shareholders which is expected to take place in November 2022. Please see our Notice of AGM at corporate.superdry.com.

Faisal Galaria has announced his intention to step down at this year's AGM and I would like to thank Faisal on behalf of the Board and Superdry for his work as a Non-Executive Director.

Reappointment of auditor

During the year, Deloitte LLP advised the Company that they intended to step down as its auditor, following the completion of the audit of the Group's results for the 53 weeks ended 30 April 2022. In light of this, the Audit Committee initiated a process to find a new auditor, inviting expressions of interest from a number of audit firms. We expect to confirm the outcome of that process in due course.

Dividend

A final dividend has not been proposed for FY22 and an interim dividend has not been paid.

Thank you Superdry

I want to take this opportunity to extend my thanks to all of my colleagues at Superdry for their continued commitment and work, and especially to our retail store colleagues, who represent our brand with great customer service every day, and for whom the past two years have been really tough.

Peter Sjölander

Chair, Superdry plc

Chief Executive Officer's Statement

The last two years have caused unimaginable levels of disruption and uncertainty, with Omicron hitting at a critical sales period in FY22.

However, reflecting on the challenging environment we have been in since my return, I am proud of the progress we are making against the strategic initiatives we set out in our Annual Report last year and of the continued resilience our team have shown.

I am particularly pleased that we ended the year having delivered GBP21.9m adjusted profit before tax and GBP17.9m statutory profit before tax, an increase of GBP34.5m and GBP54.6m respectively year-on-year, as we saw the reopening of our store estate due to the easing and lifting of restrictions, and our commitment to a full-price trading stance, even as we contend with the macroeconomic headwinds. In line with the rest of the sector, we are mitigating some of this impact through selective product price rises in our Autumn/Winter22 and Spring/Summer23 collections as well as introducing delivery charges for online orders.

Our Asset Backed Lending facility, of up to GBP70m, is due to expire at the end of January 2023. Although we are in positive discussions with prospective lenders, we have not yet secured committed funding beyond this point. Until these discussions conclude, we recognise there is a material uncertainty around the going concern of the Group, but remain confident on the prospect of a favourable outcome.

In the FY21 Annual Report I introduced our new strategy. Since then, we have continued to have style and sustainability as the overarching focus in everything we do. Reflecting this, we simplified and refined our mission statement: 'To be the #1 sustainable style destination.' To achieve this, our four strategic objectives remain unchanged:

-- Inspire through product & style

-- Engage through social

-- Lead through sustainability

-- All underpinned by strong operational foundations to 'Make it happen'.

Inspire through product

The achievement I am particularly proud of this year has been our move back to a full price trading stance. That has meant significantly reduced sale activity in stores since summer 2021 and limited markdown activity online, helping us to rebuild the premium position of the brand, and driving our Retail gross margin up 630bps to 67.9% in FY22 versus FY21. We believe this is the right strategic move for the brand as we focus on high-quality and sustainable profitability.

Our AW21 collection was our first opportunity to fully showcase our new customer experience in stores. We saw improvements across several key categories, particularly longline jackets and skirts, driving womenswear mix up +4%pts versus the pre-pandemic period two years ago. We will continue to replicate this customer experience digitally as we embed our new microservices platform. We saw continued progress in SS22, the first season of FY23, with the sell-through performance improving 16%pts year-on-year, with particular success seen in dresses and shirts.

Engage through social

Our marketing investment has increased this year with our influencer and affiliate army growing from 272 in FY21 to 2,349 this year, focused on our target demographic of under-25-year-old consumers.

A further highlight has been the great traction of our TikTok channel, which had grown from zero to over 270k followers by the end of FY22. Our videos have received over 22m views and our content reached over 33m followers, connecting with the younger demographic.

For FY22 we introduced a new KPI, 'Brand Heat', to provide a measure of Superdry's resonance among consumers, which we believe is an indication of how well the strategic initiatives, particularly digital, are working. We have been pleased to see an increase of 3% year-on-year, as we continue to focus on reinvigorating the brand.

Lead through sustainability

Last year I said we had a clear path on how we were going to improve our CDP Rating to an A, and I'm proud to say that this year we achieved an A-.

Sustainability continues to sit at the heart of the business, especially our sourcing. We remain committed to our goal of converting 20,000 farmers in India to organic practices and using 100% organic cotton in our garments by 2025. As at the end of FY22, we have invested in training to convert 7,508 farmers, up from 5,684 last year and donated over 65m organic cotton seeds. In addition, 47% of our purchased product volume across AW21 and SS22 was sustainable (up 14% year-on-year). In SS22, 99% of our swimwear was converted to recycled materials, with 50.4m recycled bottles used to produce both SS22 swimwear and our AW21 and SS22 outerwear jacket fill.

Vintage sections have been introduced into some of our stores, including the Oxford Street flagship, as well as our 'Recycled' and Ringspun collections which focus on circularity and the importance of how many times an item can be worn, not just the sustainable materials used to make it.

Make it Happen

Our Executive team was strengthened further by two new hires, Matt Horwood, our Chief Technology Officer, and Cathryn Petchey, our Global People Director. Both bring a wealth of knowledge and experience that will be invaluable to delivering our strategy.

The most important technology project this year has been the move of our website from a legacy platform to microservices. As of August 2022, all our websites were live on the new platform and we will continue to invest in the customer experience to enhance our online opportunity.

Another key area of focus since I returned has been reducing the amount of inventory in the business, and in FY22, despite the challenging environment, we reduced the number of units by a further 2.6m year-on-year to 12.4m units, taking the total reduction to nearly 5m units since the end of FY19.

In summary

It has been another challenging year, but I am proud of the resilience shown by all our teams across the business. While the lasting impacts of Covid-19 on a volatile market has been exacerbated by the war in Ukraine, the cost-of-living pressures on consumers, and continued inflationary pressures across the supply chain, we continue to focus on making better choices for a better future and have made good progress against each of our key strategic pillars and are excited for our future plans.

Although we remain cautious on the macroeconomic outlook and the impact of inflation, we are confident that our strategy is positioning the brand for future success.

CFO Review

Group revenue increased by 9.6% year-on-year to GBP609.6m, largely driven by restrictions lifting in our key markets as we lapped enforced store closures. The reopening of the store estate and our commitment to a full price stance helped us to report an adjusted profit before tax of GBP21.9m, the first adjusted profit the business has made since before the pandemic. FY22 includes a non-cash gain of 12.6m (FY21: GBP0.5m gain), largely in relation to revaluation of foreign currency assets. The statutory profit before tax is GBP17.9m, an increase of GBP54.6m from the GBP(36.7)m loss in FY21.

FY22 was a 53-week period and the additional week accounted for GBP9.7m of revenue and gross profit of GBP5.7m. While we recognise that, under normal circumstances, comparisons on an equivalent 52-week basis would be appropriate, given the disruption from Covid-19 we do not believe the impact is material enough for readers to misinterpret our results, therefore the below FY22 figures use 53-week numbers, unless otherwise stated.

FY22 FY21 Change GBPm GBPm % Revenue Stores 228.4 140.5 62.6% Ecommerce 155.7 201.8 (22.8%) Wholesale 225.5 213.8 5.5% Group Revenue 609.6 556.1 9.6% Gross profit: Stores 161.9 93.6 73.0% Ecommerce 99.0 117.5 (15.7)% Wholesale 81.7 82.0 (0.4)% Gross profit 342.6 293.1 16.9% Gross profit margin % 56.2% 52.7% (3.5)%pts Selling and distribution costs (273.6) (258.7) 5.8% Central costs (57.9) (62.9) (7.9)% Impairment credit on trade receivables 1.8 3.8 (52.6)% Other gains and losses 17.0 19.3 (11.9)% Adjusted operating profit/(loss) 29.9 (5.4) n/a Adjusted operating margin 4.9% (1.0)% (5.9)%pts Net finance (expense)/income (8.0) (7.2) 11.1% Adjusted profit/(loss) before tax 21.9 (12.6) n/a Adjusting items: Fair value movement on forward contracts 13.7 (4.7) n/a IFRS 2 charge - Founder Share Plan 0.6 (0.5) n/a Restructuring and strategic costs - (1.0) n/a Intangibles write off - (2.1) n/a OLP and impairment charges (18.3) (15.8) 15.8% Total adjusting items (4.0) (24.1) (83.4)% Profit/(loss) before tax 17.9 (36.7) n/a Tax credit 4.8 0.6 700.0% Profit/(loss) for the period 22.7 (36.1) n/a

Stores

Revenue increased 62.6% year-on-year to GBP228.4m as we lapped enforced store closures and restrictions were lifted in our key markets. However even though the stores were able to trade for the majority of the year and store days lost were only 4% in FY22 vs 39% in FY21, footfall remained suppressed throughout the period, not returning to pre-pandemic levels.

The total store footprint remained roughly in line with FY21, with 11 net store closures (FY21: 10 net store closures), bringing the year-end number to 220 stores (FY21: 231) in 12 different countries. We do not anticipate any material changes in the overall size of the store estate going forward, but will continue to assess opportunities and necessary store closures as they arise.

Store Revenue by Territory FY22 FY21 Change GBPm GBPm UK and Republic of Ireland 123.7 57.4 115.5% Europe 76.5 64.6 18.4% Rest of World 28.2 18.5 52.4% Total Store revenue 228.4 140.5 62.6%

Ecommerce

Ecommerce revenue, a combination of sales made through our owned websites and those made online through third parties, as a percentage of Retail revenue (defined as the combined total of Store and Ecommerce revenues) has decreased by (18.5)% to 40.5% in FY22. This reflects both the shift back to physical trading, after a period of heightened online trading while stores were shut, as well as reduced online promotional activity, which have together contributed to a decrease of (22.8)% in Ecommerce revenue year-on-year.

Retail revenue FY22 FY21 Change GBPm GBPm Stores 228.4 140.5 62.6% Ecommerce 155.7 201.8 (22.8)% Total Retail revenue 384.1 342.3 12.2% Ecommerce revenue as a proportion of Total Retail revenue 40.5% 59.0% (18.5)% Ecommerce revenue as a proportion of Group revenue 25.5% 36.3% (10.8)%

At the end of the year, Superdry had 21 branded websites, translated into 13 languages (FY21: 21, 13) and worked with 30 online third-party partners where we fulfilled orders (FY21: 32).

Ecommerce Revenue by Territory FY22 FY21 Change GBPm GBPm UK and Republic of Ireland 76.8 109.1 (29.6)% Europe 69.0 78.0 (11.5)% Rest of World 9.9 14.7 (32.7)% Total Ecommerce revenue 155.7 201.8 (22.8)%

Wholesale

The majority of our Wholesale revenue is generated in Europe, which suffered prolonged disruptions from Covid-19 due to the timing of relaxation of social distancing measures. This led to an increased level of stock carried forward for our partners. Despite this, we are pleased that Wholesale revenue was up 5.5% year-on-year, at GBP225.5m.

At the end of the year, the Group had Wholesale operations in 53 countries (FY21: 53), including 452 franchise stores (FY21: 448) and 27 Superdry branded license stores (FY21: 27).

Wholesale Revenue by Territory FY22 FY21 Change GBPm GBPm UK and Republic of Ireland 23.6 31.0 (23.9)% Europe 148.8 140.9 5.6% Rest of World 53.1 41.9 26.7% Total Wholesale revenue 225.5 213.8 5.5%

Gross Margin

A key element of our strategy - and a highlight for FY22 profitability - has been our move towards a full-price trading stance. The full-price sales mix for Retail has increased 26%pts8, driving an increase in total gross margin of 350bps to 56.2% year-on-year. In addition, the higher mix of Store revenue has also had a positive impact on the overall gross margin. There has been a slight decline in wholesale margin driven by product mix and some wholesale clearance activity driven by the stock reduction programme.

Gross Margin by channel FY22 FY21 Change GBPm GBPm Stores 70.9% 66.6% 4.3%pts Ecommerce 63.6% 58.2% 5.4%pts Total Retail Gross Margin 67.9% 61.6% 6.3%pts Wholesale 36.2% 38.4% (2.1)%pts Total Gross Margin 56.2% 52.7% 3.5%pts

Total Operating Costs

FY22 FY21 Change GBPm GBPm Selling and distribution costs (273.6) (258.7) 5.8% Central costs (57.9) (62.9) (7.9)% Impairment credit on trade receivables 1.8 3.8 (52.6)% Other gains and losses 17.0 19.3 (11.9)% Total operating costs pre-adjusting items (312.7) (298.5) 4.8%

Total operating costs, pre-adjusting items, increased 4.8% to GBP312.7m (FY21: GBP298.5m) and includes store, distribution, marketing, head office, central and depreciation costs, impairment credit/(losses) on trade receivables and other gains and losses.

Selling and distribution costs increased by GBP14.9m, largely due to the return of property rates payments which totalled GBP12.4m, (FY21: GBP2.1m) as the government rates holiday came to an end. The other primary driver was an increase in payroll of GBP8.3m as stores reopened, furlough support stopped, and staff hours began to normalise to pre-pandemic levels. In addition, there was a strategic decision to increase marketing spend as we worked to improve engagement with a younger demographic using brand and performance marketing, and a greater volume of travel and corporate activity as social distancing restrictions began to relax. There has been continued focus to improve efficiencies within distribution to partially offset the above costs.

Central costs have reduced by GBP5.0m, largely due to a non-cash GBP12.6m gain (FY21: GBP0.5m gain) recognised on revaluation of foreign currency assets in the year, particularly as a result of the movement in the US Dollar. Central costs, excluding the impact of FX, increased to GBP(70.6)m (FY21: GBP(62.4)m) in line with normalisation of costs post-Covid.

Reflecting the steady rate of collections against our debtor book, we recognised a GBP1.8m impairment credit on trade receivables (FY21: GBP3.8m).

Within the above costs, there has been a small reduction in depreciation and amortisation, the majority of which sits in selling and distribution costs, of GBP4.7m to GBP48.7m, largely as a result of the diminished net asset balance from prior year impairments.

Other gains and losses pre-adjusting items (which include royalty income and other income, largely related to lease renegotiations under IFRS 16) were GBP17.0m (FY21: GBP19.3m), a decrease of (11.9)%. In the prior year there was a significant accounting gain of GBP14.3m, compared to GBP16.8m in FY22. Also included are the net exit costs of Regent Sreet, GBP8.1m.

Other gains and losses pre-adjusting items FY22 FY21 Change GBPm GBPm Royalty income 7.2 4.2 71.4% Lease modification and terminations 16.8 14.3 17.5% Lease termination: Settlement fee (8.1) - n/a Other income 1.1 0.8 37.5% Total other gains and losses pre-adjusting items 17.0 19.3 (11.9)%

Leases

As disclosed in previous years, most of our leases meet the requirements to be accounted for under IFRS 16 'Leases'. Where leases are turnover rent only or expire within 12 months, they are outside the scope of the standard. In FY22, only GBP4.4m (FY21: GBP5.6m) is recognised within Store costs for the gross rental charge on these leases.

In the current year, prior to the end of the practical expedient under IFRS 16 in relation to Covid-19-related rent concessions, we recognised a GBP4.4m (FY21: GBP7.7m) credit in Store costs within the Group Profit and Loss for one-off rent savings in relation to 82 leases:

FY22 FY21 Change Lease category # One-off # One-off # One-off Leases saving Leases saving Leases saving Leases under IFRS 16 69 3.7 62 4.0 7 (0.3) Leases not recognised under IFRS 16 13 0.7 15 1.9 (2) (1.2) No lease payment due?to Covid-related closures (not - - 5 1.8 (5) (1.8) IFRS 16) Total operating costs pre-adjusting items 82 4.4 82 7.7 - (3.3)

Rent payments to landlords during FY22 totalled GBP71.7m (FY21: GBP45.4m). The figure was higher in the current year as a result of GBP15.7m rent deferrals which were paid (FY21: GBP24.0m total deferral). As at the end of the year we have GBP8.2m remaining rent deferrals which we expect to settle in the next year or to crystallise as permanent waivers.

At the end of FY22, we had renewed a total of 55 store leases, out of a store base of 220, for an average lease commitment of three years at an average reduction of 45%. We anticipate achieving this level of reduction across the remainder of the portfolio.

As a reminder, for leases which are recognised under IFRS 16, the benefit of future lease modifications will be seen in the Group Profit and Loss through a reduction in depreciation and interest payments and in the Cash Flow Statement through a reduction in lease payments. In some cases where the lease liability exceeds the right-of-use asset, there may also be an element recognised within other gains and losses on modification (GBP16.8m in FY22).

Finance costs

Net finance costs were roughly in line with the prior year at GBP8.0m (FY21: GBP7.2m). GBP5.1m (FY21: GBP5.5m) relates to interest expense on leases under IFRS 16.

Adjusting items

FY22 FY21 Change Fair value movement on forward contracts 13.7 (4.7) n/a IFRS 2 charge - Founder Share Plan 0.6 (0.5) n/a Restructuring and strategic costs - (1.0) n/a Intangibles write off - (2.1) n/a OLP and impairment charges (18.3) (15.8) 15.8% Total adjusting items (4.0) (24.1) (83.4)%

Adjusting items relate primarily to store asset net impairment charges (GBP16.8m) and an onerous property related contracts provision charge (GBP1.5m), totalling GBP18.3m (FY21: GBP15.8m). The net impairment charge of GBP16.8m has been allocated between right-of-use assets (GBP14.4m, FY21: GBP7.4m) and property, plant and equipment (GBP2.4m, FY21: GBP3.3m). It reflects management's view of the impact of the current macroeconomic climate and the challenges this is having on disposable incomes, and therefore expected future footfall.

One other significant item is a GBP13.7m gain in respect of the fair value movement in financial derivatives (FY21: GBP (4.7)m) to hedge Euro receivables and US Dollar payables, which has been driven by the movements between the hedging rate and the spot rates during the period.

Profit/(loss) before tax

Driven by the reopening of stores, our adjusted loss of GBP(12.6)m in FY21 has improved to a profit of GBP21.9m in FY22. FY22 includes a GBP12.6m revaluation of foreign currency assets in the year (FY21: GBP0.5m gain).

In addition to the above, the statutory profit before tax, after accounting for total adjusting items of GBP(4.0)m (FY21: GBP(24.1)m), is GBP17.9m (FY21: GBP(36.7)m loss).

Taxation in the period

Our tax credit on adjusted profits is GBP7.8m (FY21: GBP3.3m tax charge on adjusted losses).

Our tax credit on statutory profits is GBP4.8m (FY21: GBP0.6m tax credit on statutory loss).

The Group's adjusted effective tax rate is lower than the statutory rate of 19% (FY21: 19%). This is primarily due to the increase in value of UK deferred tax assets when measured at the newly enacted UK tax rate of 25% (FY21: 19%), movements in deferred taxation recognised in respect of leases, tax losses and the provision made for uncertain tax positions as required by accounting standards.

The net tax charge on adjusting items totals GBP3.0m (FY21: GBP3.9m tax credit), which arises primarily as a result of movement on derivative contracts, impairments to the right-of-use asset values, and impairments to property, plant and equipment at the balance sheet date.

Profit/(loss) after tax

After adjusting items, Group statutory profit after tax for the year was GBP22.7m, compared to a GBP(36.1)m loss in FY21.

Profit/(loss) per share

Reflecting the profit achieved by the Group during the year, adjusted basic EPS is 36.3p (FY21: (19.4)p).

The adjusted performance of the business, offset by the adjusting items outlined above, results in a reported basic EPS of 27.7p (FY21: (44.0)p) based on a basic weighted average of 81,879,072 shares (FY21: 82,028,188 shares). The decrease in the basic weighted average number of shares is predominantly due to 768,990 shares being purchased by the Superdry EBT in December 2021. These shares are excluded from the calculation of basic EPS. This decrease is partially offset by 87,357 5p ordinary shares being issued during the year under Buy As You Earn schemes.

Adjusted diluted EPS is 35.0p (FY21: EPS (19.4)p) and diluted EPS is 26.7p (FY21: EPS (44.0)p. These are based on a diluted weighted average of 84,977,467 shares (FY21: 82,028,188 shares).

Dividends

Given the current uncertainty and challenging macroeconomic environment, and to maintain liquidity, the Board did not propose an interim dividend and has made the decision not to recommend a final dividend for FY22.

Cash flow

Cash preservation and liquidity remains a top priority in for the business. The end of pandemic-related support from governments, a lower than anticipated recovery in consumer footfall and demand, the shift towards a full-price trading stance, and the challenging macroenvironment, have resulted in a drawdown of GBP18.4m on our ABL financing facility. Our net debt at the year-end is GBP(1.0)m, a decrease of GBP39.9m since FY21.

FY22 FY21 Change Operating cash flow before movements in working capital 45.4 29.7 52.9% Working capital movement 1.8 20.4 (91.2)% Taxes 0.4 2.5 (84.0)% Net cash generated from operations 47.6 52.6 (9.5)% Purchase of PPE and intangible assets (17.6) (13.6) 29.4% Net interest paid (8.0) (7.2) 11.1% Lease incentives - landlord contributions 6.3 - n/a Drawdown of ABL facility 164.7 - n/a Repayment of ABL facility (146.3) - n/a Purchase of treasury shares (2.0) - n/a Proceeds of issued share capital - 0.1 n/a Repayment of lease liability principal (66.6) (39.9) 66.9% Net (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents* (21.9) (8.0) 173.8% Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of period 38.9 36.7 6.0% Other (including foreign currency movement) 0.4 10.2 (96.1)% Cash and cash equivalents at the end of period* 17.4 38.9 (55.3)% ABL Facility (18.4) - n/a Net Debt (1.0) 38.9 (102.6)%

*Cash and cash equivalents includes overdraft

Movements in working capital generated a cash inflow of GBP1.8m (FY21: GBP20.4m) driven by a decrease in inventories of GBP(16.7)m, as we continue to reduce the level of stock in the business. This has been partially offset by an increase in trade and other receivables of GBP13.6m as Wholesale revenues also increase.

Purchase of Property, Plant and Equipment ('PPE') and intangible assets has increased in FY22 by 29.4% to GBP17.6m in line with our investment into digital, with spend largely focused on the migration of our website platform to microservices and the replacement of our merchandising system, which will continue into FY23.

The increase in our repayment of lease liability principal by 66.9% to GBP66.6m is due to the payment of GBP15.7m of deferred rent, which was held back during store closures as a result of Covid-19. As at the end of FY22, we have GBP8.2m remaining deferred rent which we expect to pay through FY23, though we anticipate a portion will crystallise as a permanent benefit as we continue lease negotiations.

Net working Capital

FY22 FY21 Change Inventories 132.7 148.3 (10.5)% Trade and other receivables 117.5 102.3 14.9% Trade and other payables (129.2) (126.5) 2.1% Total net working capital 121.0 124.1 (2.5)%

Total net working capital decreased (2.5)% to GBP121.0m as at the end of FY22, and as proportion of revenue has decreased from 22.3% to 19.8%.

The continued focus on reducing inventory has seen units decrease by a further 2.6m units to 12.4m, a 17.3% reduction year-on-year. The total inventory balance has decreased 10.5% to GBP132.7m. This is reflective of the reduction in units offset by a higher average price per unit, which is primarily the result of a higher mix of more expensive Autumn/Winter product on hand and a decrease in inventory days from 205.8 to 181.4 in FY22. The inventory balance is net of a provision of GBP6.1m (FY21: GBP9.1m).

Total trade and other receivables increased 14.9% to GBP117.5m, in line with the increase in Wholesale revenue. Total trade and other payables have increased 2.1% to GBP129.2m largely due to deferred rent for non-IFRS 16 leases of GBP0.9m (FY21: GBP11.0m) and timing of inventory shipments.The deferred rent for IFRS 16 leases of GBP8.2m (FY21: GBP24.0m) is included within lease liabilities.

Internal controls

During FY20 and FY21, a number of accounting and control issues were identified, many of which are commented upon in Deloitte's audit report for each of those respective years. As a result of this, the Audit Committee undertook a review of the internal controls environment which led to the design and implementation of a multiyear remediation plan for the finance department. This plan was focused on month-end controls, particularly around inventory, accounts payable and cash, finance automation and new system design and implementation. Whilst progress has been made on some areas over the first year of this plan, which has focused on redefining processes and undertaking groundwork, it has been slower than desired and there have been further significant weaknesses identified during the year-end process this year, specifically in inventory and accounts payable. The remediation programme for these new issues will be layered into the existing plan. It is anticipated that during FY23, the systems implementation phase, progress will be accelerated as new tools with inbuilt controls are introduced to the business. These new systems will increase the level of automation and standardisation in the Group's processes, helping to ensure the control environment is appropriate and sustainable in the long-term. To date, Blackline, automatic balance sheet reconciliation software, SoftCo, a company-wide purchase order and accounts payable automation system and an upgrade to the Cognos financial planning system have already been completed. However, it will take time to fully implement and embed the system and process changes needed to ensure the Group has an effective internal control environment and until then, the Group will continue to be reliant on a number of manual reviews and reconciliation controls which need to be improved as a matter of urgency.

The combined controls remediation programme and finance transformation plan remains one of the top priorities for the finance department, Audit Committee, and the wider business throughout FY23 and beyond and will be over-resourced in the near term to ensure improvements are delivered through the current financial year and eventual completion of the programme in FY24.

Outlook

We remain cautious about the near future as we continue to face a challenging macroeconomic environment, high levels of inflation, and the potential impact of these on consumer spending patterns. However, we continue to make good progress across our strategic pillars and we believe these initiatives will help to offset some of that potential risk. I would also like to highlight the importance of refinancing our Asset Backed Lending facility which expires at the end of January 2023 and is covered in more detail in the Assessment of Group Prospects below.

We have maintained good inventory availability across the Group, despite predicted supply chain issues, which has allowed us to launch our AW22 season in line with our expectation. We expect revenues to continue to recover throughout FY23, although still not reaching pre-pandemic levels.

Increasing cost inflation, exacerbated by the conflict in Ukraine, is likely to put pressure on operating margins across each of our territories. The Group has taken action to hedge energy costs, with the majority of UK energy fixed until Summer 2024 and the remaining European requirement fixed until the end of December 2022, but expects to see inflation across other areas of the cost base. We expect to deliver an adjusted profit before tax of between GBP10m and GBP20m in FY23.

Assessment of Groups Prospects

Going concern

Background and context

The financial position of the Group, its cash flows and liquidity position are set out in the financial statements. Furthermore, the Group financial statements include the Group's objectives and policies for managing its capital, its financial risk management objectives, details of its financial instruments and exposure to credit and liquidity risk.

Like many businesses in the retail sector, Superdry has been through a period of unprecedented challenges over recent years. The global pandemic resulted in the enforced closure of stores, with many trading days lost. The principal impact of Covid-19 in FY22 was from the emergence of the Omicron variant in December 2021, which resulted in significantly reduced footfall during the key Christmas trading period, and predicted supply chain capacity issues in China, which necessitated early order placement for Autumn/Winter22.

Despite a resurgence of store visits in many European countries following vaccination programmes and the lifting or easing of restrictions in Superdry's key markets, footfall has still not recovered to pre-pandemic levels.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine occurred in the second half of FY22, and whilst the Group was not directly impacted, the lasting effects of the pandemic on supply chains, the resultant input price inflation and the consequential impact on consumer confidence has increased the uncertainty in our forecasts, particularly in the short term, and therefore further challenges, our ability to achieve the brand reset and the financial objectives in our plan.

In response to the challenging macroeconomic conditions and to partially offset the adverse impacts above, there are several key mitigations that the Group has undertaken:

-- Price rises ranging from 4%-6% across AW22 and SS23 and the introduction of delivery charges for allonline orders.

-- Increasing the mix of core product, which has a life of more than one season, and consequently reducingthe clearance and buy cycle, which remains our largest cash mitigation.

-- Re-introducing targeted clearance activity in our stores.

-- Identified a number of operational savings and cost efficiencies across the Group.

-- Recognised GBP4.4m of one-off rent savings in FY22 relating to the disrupted periods during Covid-19. Theseone-off rent benefits are in addition to the ongoing lease renewal savings that have been achieved to date, whichwe expect to continue to be realised as we review our store estate.

Borrowing Facilities

The Group has an up to GBP70m Asset Backed Lending Facility (ABL) which expires in January 2023 and an uncommitted overdraft facility of up to GBP10m available on a rolling annual basis. At the year-end, GBP18.4m of the ABL facility had been drawn down, GBP3.1m of the overdraft had been utilised, and the Group had a net debt balance of GBP(1.0)m. The maximum drawdown on the ABL facility was GBP21m in October 2021, as peak working capital coincided with the need to weather the impact of temporary closures in the EU and continuing suppressed footfall across all markets.

As at 1 October 2022, which coincides with the Group's working capital peak, the Group had drawn down GBP45.3m with a net debt balance of GBP38.9m.

As the overdraft is uncommitted, it has not been considered by the Directors as part of the going concern or viability assessment.

The covenants on the ABL facility are tested quarterly, with the next test due at the end of October 2022 and then again in January 2023, albeit this is the date the facility expires. These are based around the Group's adjusted fixed charge (rent and interest) and are calculated on a 'frozen GAAP' basis and hence unaffected by IFRS 16 "Leases".

Base case

The Group's going concern assessment covers the 12-month period from the date of approval of the financial statements, derived from the latest FY23 and FY24 forecasts in the Group's medium term financial plan (the "Plan"). As the long-term effects of Covid-19 and the more short-term escalating cost-of-living crisis continue to impact the wider retail sector and the Group, our trading outlook has been adjusted to reflect these uncertainties. The most significant assumptions in this revised set of projections are:

-- All trading channels benefit from ongoing product improvements, operational initiatives and marketingactivity to support the brand reset which began in October 2020, the full benefit of which is not yet realised,given the challenging macroeconomic environment. This benefit is offset by pressure on all trading channels as aresult of the cost-of-living crisis impacting consumer spending.

-- Store trading is predicted to improve year-on-year with footfall recovering steadily over the duration ofFY23 and through FY24 as stores remain fully open across all geographies, and consumer demand gradually returns,though stabilising at a lower level than previously forecast, and below pre-Covid-19 levels. Profitability will bein line with FY22, with the impact of re-introduced targeted clearance activity, largely offset by the recurringbenefits of renegotiated leases.

-- Ecommerce revenues will benefit from investments to improve the website user experience following themigration to a microservices platform, which was fully implemented by August 2022 and will improve in conversionrates and basket values, as well as facilitate the launch of additional partner programmes.

-- Wholesale revenues begin to modestly recover in FY23 and throughout FY24, with a return to order bookgrowth, reflecting a steady recovery from the pandemic-impacted trading of FY20-FY22. This will continue to beimpacted by the ongoing economic uncertainty globally, but particularly across our biggest Wholesale market inEurope.

-- Cost inflation pressures are assumed to be largely offset with price increases of 4-5% for Autumn/Winter22 and 5-6% for Spring/Summer23 and the implementation of delivery charges for online orders.

-- Continued investment in marketing will result in increased spend across FY23 and FY24.

In assessing the Group's going concern status the Directors considered the base case (with the assumptions outlined above) and a number of other forecast scenarios, all of which include a requirement for a financing facility, albeit for short periods of time, in line with our working capital cycle.

Reverse Stress Test

Given the base case reflects the results of the turnaround plan and due to the current macroeconomic uncertainties already discussed, the Group has modelled a 'reverse stress test' scenario up to the end of January 2023 when the current ABL facility expires, to ensure there is sufficient headroom on the facility and covenant tests to allow the Group to operate within the agreement until this point.

The reverse stress test calculates the necessary shortfall to sales forecasts in the Plan, net of feasible mitigating actions, that would create a situation where the Group either:

-- Requires additional sources of financing, in excess of those that are committed; or

-- Breaches the lending covenants on the existing facility.

Given the headroom over the available facility until the end of January 2023 and the encouraging trading we have seen over recent weeks following the launch of our Autumn/Winter22 collection, as well as our proven ability to effectively manage cash, the Directors consider the likelihood of breaching the facility limit or the associated covenant tests prior to the expiry, to be remote.

This assessment is linked to a robust assessment of the principal risks facing the Group, and the reverse stress test reflects the potential impact of these risks being realised.

Ongoing Discussions

As noted above, the existing ABL facility is due to expire in January 2023. The terms of the agreement state that an extension of the existing ABL facility can only be formally requested 60 days before expiry of the initial term. The Directors' believe they will be able to secure committed financing prior to the end of the current arrangement and are in positive discussions with a number of prospective lenders. An agreement to a new committed facility is critical in both delivering the planned business performance and also concluding on going concern.

The Directors' consider the current up to GBP70m facility is sufficient, until expiry in January 2023. Projections show the business will be cash positive for a large part of FY23 and FY24, but the seasonal stock buy for both retail and wholesale does mean that a facility during the peak working capital cycle from August through to early September.

Summary

After considering the forecasts, sensitivities and mitigating actions available and having given due regard to the risks, uncertainties and continued challenges in the macroenvironment environment, the Directors note that until those discussions conclude on the future funding facility, there exists a material uncertainty. This may cast significant doubt over the Group's ability to continue as a going concern until said funding is secured and therefore, the Group may not be able to realise its assets and discharge its liabilities in the normal course of business.

The material uncertainty relates to:

-- going concern regarding secured funding, as the current funding facility is in place for less than 12months following the date of signing and the base case cash flow forecast indicates that funding will be requiredin the going concern period.

The financial statements have been prepared on a going concern basis, whilst noting the material uncertainty above.

Viability Statement

In line with the UK Corporate Governance Code, the Directors have assessed the prospects of the Group over a longer period than that required by the 'going concern' provision. The Directors have assessed the viability of the Group over the five-year period through to FY27 using the medium-term financial plan. The five-year viability period coincides with the Group's strategic review period. The Plan assumes the successful implementation of the turnaround strategy to reset the brand, reversing the decline in performance which began in FY19 and has been exacerbated by the impact of Covid-19 and the cost-of-living crisis, and return the Group to historic profit margins whilst delivering long term growth. However, the Directors recognise that the prevailing conditions make it challenging to forecast future outcomes.

The viability assessment has considered the potential impact of the principal risks on the business, in particular future performance (including the success of the brand reset and turnaround strategy, and the broader economic recovery) and liquidity over the duration of the Plan. In making this statement, the Directors have considered the resilience of the Group under various market conditions, together with the effectiveness of any mitigating actions and the availability of financing facilities.

The assessment has been made, at the date of signing these accounts, with reference to:

-- The Group's financial position at the year ended 30 April 2022 including the current and forecast fundingposition and the Directors' expectation that funding will be available, notwithstanding the need to refinance whenthe existing facility ends in January 2023;

-- The Group's strategy and business plan;

-- The Board's risk appetite;

-- The Group's principal risks and uncertainties and how these are identified, managed and mitigated;

-- The Group's going concern assessment; and

-- The external environment that the Group operates within.

The Group is still profitable and is projected to be so throughout the life of the Plan. In the short term, the viability of the Group is impacted by the financing issues, including the need for funding, discussed in the Going Concern section.

Whilst recognising the challenging retail environment will increase the risks and costs around the future refinancing of this facility, based on current market conditions and the proven ability to manage cash during the pandemic, the Directors believe that Superdry has the appropriate plans, current assets and mitigations in place to maximise the prospects of a successful renewal in advance of the January 2023 ABL expiry. The viability assessment therefore assumes that the Group renews the facility and sufficient funding is available over the duration of the viability period.

Based on this assessment, the Directors have a reasonable expectation that the Group will have sufficient resources to continue in operation and meet its liabilities as they fall due over the period to April 2027, taking into account the need to resolve the material uncertainty relating future financing. However, a significant sustained downturn either in the wider economy or through strategic failure, a failure to renew the committed financing facility in January 2023 or the facility not being available over the whole viability period, would threaten the viability of the business over this five-year assessment period.

Group Statement of Comprehensive Income

to the members of Superdry plc

Adjusted* Adjusting Total Adjusted* Adjusting Total Note 2022 items 2022 2021 items 2021 GBPm (note 6) GBPm GBPm (note 6) GBPm GBPm GBPm Revenue 6 609.6 - 609.6 556.1 - 556.1 (267.0) - (267.0) (263.0) - (263.0) Cost of sales Gross profit 342.6 - 342.6 293.1 - 293.1 Selling, general and administrative expenses (331.5) (17.7) (349.2) (321.6) (19.4) (341.0) Other gains and losses (net) 17.0 13.7 30.7 19.3 (4.7) 14.6 Impairment credit/(loss) on trade receivables 1.8 - 1.8 3.8 - 3.8 Operating profit/(loss) 29.9 (4.0) 25.9 (5.4) (24.1) (29.5) Finance expense (8.0) - (8.0) (7.2) - (7.2) Profit/(loss) before tax 6 21.9 (4.0) 17.9 (12.6) (24.1) (36.7) Tax (expense)/credit 10 7.8 (3.0) 4.8 (3.3) 3.9 0.6 Profit/(loss) for the period 29.7 (7.0) 22.7 (15.9) (20.2) (36.1) Attributable to: Owners of the Company 29.7 (7.0) 22.7 (15.9) (20.2) (36.1) Other comprehensive expense net of tax: Items that may be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Currency translation differences on translation of (8.2) - (8.2) 12.1 - 12.1 foreign operations Total comprehensive income/(expense) for the period 21.5 (7.0) 14.5 (3.8) (20.2) (24.0) Attributable to: Owners of the Company 21.5 (7.0) 14.5 (3.8) (20.2) (24.0) pence pence pence pence per share per per share per share share Earnings per share: Basic 16 36.3 27.7 (19.4) (44.0) Diluted 16 35.0 26.7 (19.4) (44.0)

* Adjusted and adjusting items are defined in note 6.

2022 is for the 53 weeks ended 30 April 2022 and 2021 is for the 52 weeks ended 24 April 2021.

Balance Sheet

to the members of Superdry plc Registered number: 07063562

Group 30 April 24 April Note 2022 2021 GBPm GBPm ASSETS Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 13 22.4 29.4 Right-of-use assets 17 80.2 91.1 Intangible assets 14 42.3 41.7 Investments in subsidiaries - - Deferred tax assets 66.3 53.8 Derivative financial instruments 20 0.9 0.3 Total non-current assets 212.1 216.3 Current assets Inventories 132.7 148.3 Trade and other receivables 117.5 102.3 Derivative financial instruments 20 8.9 2.4 Current tax receivables - 4.0 Cash and bank balances 20.5 38.9 Total current assets 279.6 295.9 LIABILITIES Current liabilities Borrowings 21.5 - Trade and other payables 129.2 126.5 Current income tax liabilities 4.0 - Provisions for other liabilities and charges 4.7 6.2 Derivative financial instruments 20 0.5 5.7 Lease liabilities 17 66.1 94.1 Total current liabilities 226.0 232.5 Net current assets/(liabilities) 53.6 63.4 Non-current liabilities Trade and other payables 2.6 1.2 Provisions for other liabilities and charges 7.2 10.0 Derivative financial instruments 20 - 1.5 Deferred liabilities 0.8 1.1 Lease liabilities 17 151.2 175.5 Total non-current liabilities 161.8 189.3 Net assets 103.9 90.4 EQUITY Share capital 21 4.1 4.1 Share premium 149.2 149.2 ESOP Reserve (2.0) - Translation reserve (1.6) 6.6 Merger reserve (302.5) (302.5) Retained earnings 256.7 233.0 Total equity 103.9 90.4

Group Cash Flow Statement

