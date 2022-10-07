

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - Superdry Plc (SDRY.L, SEPGF.PK, SEPGY.PK) reported an adjusted profit before tax of 21.9 million pounds for the 53 weeks ended 30 April 2022 compared to a loss of 12.6 million pounds, last year. Adjusted profit per share was 35.0 pence compared to a loss of 19.4 pence.



Statutory profit before tax was 17.9 million pounds compared to a loss of 36.7 million pounds, previous year. Profit per share was 26.7 pence compared to a loss of 44.0 pence. Total revenue increased 9.6% to 609.6 million pounds year-on-year.



A final dividend has not been proposed for fiscal 2022 and an interim dividend has not been paid.







