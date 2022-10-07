Slate Asset Management ("Slate"), a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets, today announced that it has agreed to provide financing to Move About Group AB ("Move About"), a Swedish electric mobility service, to support the roll out of more than 150 electric vehicles and electric vehicle charging infrastructure throughout Europe. The car funding provided by Slate will be used to bolster Move About's electric car fleet, which currently owns and operates over 800 electric cars and has more than 71,000 users on its platform.

Move About is a Sweden-based electric mobility service that delivers environmentally friendly and cost-effective mobility solutions to over 300 locations across Sweden, Norway, and Germany. Move About has partnered with some of the largest companies across Europe to save tons of carbon dioxide emissions every year. Since it was founded in 2007, Move About has become the largest provider of emission-free carsharing in the Nordic region.

Christian Schmid, Managing Director, Global Head of Infrastructure at Slate, said, "We are very pleased to partner with Move About to help broaden access to sustainable and cost-effective mobility solutions across Europe. This is an area where we see immense opportunity and exciting potential for growth as demand for more sustainable mobility solutions continues to accelerate globally. Together with Move About and our other mobility partners, we can contribute to making this technology more accessible while driving significant reductions in urban carbon emissions."

"For us, this complement to our traditional car lease arrangements is proof that institutional capital is eager to be part of the important transition to a fossil-free society," said Olof Jonasson, CEO of Move About. "We are of course very pleased that Slate, a leading investor and real asset manager with deep knowledge of sustainable infrastructure, shares our view on the potential of shared fossil-free mobility."

Slate is an active investor in sustainable assets and technologies that advance the global energy transition and enable cities and communities to reach their carbon emission reduction goals. Last month, Slate announced a strategic partnership with Roswall Development Inc., a fully integrated Canadian renewable energy company in Halifax, Nova Scotia, through the acquisition of a significant minority stake in the company. Slate is also a majority stakeholder in amperio GmbH, a specialist planner and operator of electric vehicle charging infrastructure in Germany.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate's platform has a range of real estate and infrastructure investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities. Visit slateam.com to learn more.

About Move About Group AB

Move About offers app-based, environmentally friendly and cost-effective mobility solutions to individuals as well as companies, municipalities and organizations. The company has developed and owns all intellectual property rights to its cloud-based greentech platform that provides digital access to electric cars, electric bicycles, taxis, subways and parking via one and the same app around the clock. Every kilometer that the user travels with the electric cars through the platform, CO2 reduces emissions. The Company's comprehensive mobility solution is based on the Move About app, which gives the user access to the Company's pools of electric cars, electric bicycles and electric scooters. Move About also helps companies, municipalities and organizations optimize their vehicle fleets by tailoring mobility solutions as needed. Move About was founded in Oslo, Norway in 2007 and today has over 71,000 users on its platform and over 800 electric cars in its vehicle fleet with a presence in Sweden, Norway and Germany. Visit Moveaboutgroup.com to learn more.

