Vancouver, Kanada, 7. Oktober, 2022 - Rock Tech Lithium Inc. (TSX-V: RCK) (OTCQX: RCKTF) (FWB: RJIB) (WKN: A1XF0V) ("Unternehmen", "Rock Tech") gibt die endgültigen Ergebnisse des kürzlich abgeschlossenen Bohrprogramms aus den Jahren 2021 und 2022 ("Bohrprogramm") für das 100% unternehmenseigne Georgia Lake Projekt bekannt., das im Bergbaudistrikt Thunder Bay in Ontario, Kanada liegt.

Rock Tech freut sich, die endgültigen Ergebnisse seines abgeschlossenen Bohrprogramms aus den Jahren 2021 - 2022 bekannt zu geben. Das Bohrprogramm wurde zur Unterstützung der laufenden vorläufigen Machbarkeitsstudie des Georgia Lake Projektes durchgeführt, die das Unternehmen voraussichtlich im vierten Quartal 2022 veröffentlichen wird. Die endgültigen Bohrergebnisse stammen von Explorationsbohrungen, die im Winter und Frühjahr 2022 durchgeführt wurden. Robert MacDonald, General Manager des Georgia Lake Projektes, sagte zu den Bohrungen: "Rock Tech freut sich, dass wir diese Phase unseres Bohrprogramms abschließen, und damit auch den Abschluss unserer vorläufigen Machbarkeitsstudie unterstützen. Die Studie wollen wir noch im Laufe dieses Jahres veröffentlichen und auch die Genehmigungen für das Georgia Lake Projekt weiter vorantreiben."

Ziel des Bohrprogramms war es, die Gewissheit der aktuellen Rohstoffschätzung für das Lithium-Projekt Georgia Lake zu verbessern und die Ressourcenklassifikation von vorwiegend abgeleiteten (predominantly inferred) Ressourcen auf vorwiegend angezeigte (predominantly indicated) Ressourcen anzuheben sowie potenzielle Erweiterungen der Ressourcenschätzung im Einfallen und Streichen der Lagerstätten zu erproben. Die Untersuchungsergebnisse der ersten 70 Bohrlöcher, die im Rahmen des Programms 2021 - 2022 gebohrt wurden, wurden vom Rock Tech bereits am 12. Januar 2022 bzw. am 30. Juni 2022 bekannt gegeben.

Neben dem Bohrprogramm wurde im Sommer 2022 ebenfalls ein erfolgreiches Kartierungs- und Prospektionsprogramm in dem Gebiet des Georgia Lake Projektes durchgeführt, das sowohl in der Nähe von bekannten spodumenhaltigen Pegmatit-Lagerstätten, als auch in wenig erkundeten Gebieten auf dem 6.728 Hektar großen Grundstück lag.

Das Georgia Lake Projekt, das sich zwischen Nipigon und Beardmore im kanadischen Ontario, befindet, umfasst 1.042 Hektar an Pachten mineralischer Liegenschaften und 5.686 Hektar an Mineralkonzessionen. Seit dem Beginn des Bohrprogramms im Jahr 2021 hat das Unternehmen insgesamt 23.200 Meter an Diamantbohrungen durchgeführt, die sich auf fünf Spodumen-Pegmatit-Lagerstätten konzentrierten, die als Main Zone North (MZN"), Conway, Main Zone Southwest (MZSW"), Harricana und Line 60 bekannt sind.

Wesentliche Daten zu den Bohrungen selbst und den Zonen, in denen sie durchgeführt wurden, sind der englischen Originalveröffentlichung zu entnehmen, die auf der Website des Unternehmens unter www.rocktechlithium.com einsehbar ist.

SCIENTIFIC AND TECHNICAL DISCLOSURE

The scientific and technical disclosure included in this press release has been reviewed and approved by Amanuel Bein, P.Geo., Chief Exploration Geologist of the Georgia Lake Project, a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure of Mineral Projects. Exploration data was collected and verified following the guidelines outlined in CIM Mineral Exploration Best Practice Guidelines.

ABOUT ROCK TECH LITHIUM INC.

Rock Tech is a cleantech company on a mission to produce lithium chemicals for EV batteries. The Company aims to serve automotive customers with high-quality lithium hydroxide. Rock Tech plans to build high-tech lithium converters at the door-step of the European and North American automotive industries, to provide customers with supply-chain transparency and just-in-time delivery. To close the most pressing gap in the clean mobility story, Rock Tech has gathered one of the strongest teams in the industry. The Company has adopted strict ESG standards and is developing a proprietary refining process aimed at further increasing efficiency and sustainability. Rock Tech plans to source raw material from its own mineral project in Canada as well as procuring it from other responsibly producing mines. In the years to come, the Company expects to also source raw materials from discarded batteries. Rock Tech's goal: to create a closed-loop lithium production system.

Neither TSX-V nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX-V) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Concerning Forward-Looking Information

The following cautionary statements are in addition to all other cautionary statements and disclaimers contained elsewhere in, or referenced by, this press release. Certain information set forth in this press release constitutes "forward-looking information" ("forward-looking information") within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws, which information is based on Rock Tech's current expectations, estimates, and assumptions in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends. All statements other than statements of historical facts may constitute forward-looking information. Often, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words or phrases such as "estimate", "project", "anticipate", "expect", "intend", "believe", "hope", "may" and similar expressions, as well as "will", "shall" and all other indications of future tense. All forward-looking information set forth in this press release is expressly qualified in its entirety by the cautionary statements referred to in this section. In particular, forward-looking information contained in this press release includes: statements regarding the Drill Program and the ongoing pre-feasibility study, including their objectives, results and the benefits thereof; the timing of completion of the pre-feasibility study; the Company's expectations regarding its planned and prospective projects, including the Georgia Lake Project and the proposed lithium projects, the Company's intentions with respect to the development and timing thereof and statements regarding future plans, activities, and schedules relating to such projects and related development; statements and expectations regarding the electric vehicle industry; Rock Tech's opinions, beliefs and expectations regarding the Company's business strategy, development and exploration opportunities and projects; and plans and objectives of management for the Company's operations and properties.

Forward-looking information is based on certain assumptions, estimates, expectations and opinions of the Company and, in certain cases, third party experts, that are believed by management of Rock Tech to be reasonable at the time they were made. This forward-looking information was derived utilizing numerous assumptions regarding, among other things: that the results of the Drill Program will be indicative of future results; that the pre-feasibility study will continue as currently planned; the supply and demand for, deliveries of, and the level and volatility of prices of, feedstock and intermediate and final lithium products; that all required regulatory approvals and permits can be obtained on the necessary terms in a timely manner; expected growth, performance and business operations; future commodity prices and exchange rates; prospects, growth opportunities and financing available to the Company; general business and economic conditions; the costs and results of exploration, development and operating activities; Rock Tech's ability to procure supplies and other equipment necessary for its business; and the accuracy and reliability of technical data, forecasts, estimates and studies. The foregoing list is not exhaustive of all assumptions which may have been used in developing the forward-looking information. While Rock Tech considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on information currently available, they may prove to be incorrect and should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results.

In addition, forward-looking information involves known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, many of which are beyond Rock Tech's control, that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to be materially different from that which is expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially include: the Company's ability to access funding required to invest in available opportunities and projects (including the Georgia Lake Project) and on satisfactory terms; the current and potential adverse impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic and ongoing geopolitical hostilities; the risk that Rock Tech will not be able to meet its financial obligations as they fall due; changes in commodity and other prices; Rock Tech's ability to attract and retain skilled staff and to secure feedstock from third party suppliers; unanticipated events and other difficulties related to the construction, development and operation of the Georgia Lake Project and/or the Company's proposed lithium converters; the cost of compliance with current and future environmental and other laws and regulations; title defects; competition from existing and new competitors; changes in currency and/or exchange rates and the market prices of Rock Tech's securities; Rock Tech's history of losses; adverse impacts of climate change; and other risks and uncertainties described from time to time in Rock Tech's public disclosure documents available on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com, including those discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in Rock Tech's most recently filed Management Discussion and Analysis and Annual Information Form, respectively. Such risks and uncertainties do not represent an exhaustive list of all risk factors that could cause actual events, results, performance and/or achievements to vary materially from the forward-looking information.

Rock Tech Lithium Inc.

For further information: André Mandel, VP Marketing & Communications, Rock Tech Lithium Inc.; 777 Hornby Street, Suite 600, Vancouver, B.C., V6Z 1S4; Telephone: +49 (0) 151 2825 4014; Facsimile: (604) 670-0033; Email: amandel@rocktechlithium.com.

